Surprise at Ciputra Artpreneur: Jokowi Present at the 12th Anniversary Celebration of the GK Center





T M Jakarta – President Joko Widodo attended the 12th anniversary of the GK Center and the celebration of a decade of its leadership. The event was held at Ciputra Artpreneur, Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta on Saturday, August 3, 2024. GK Center General Chairman Kelik Wirawan was surprised when President Joko Widodo arrived in the middle of celebrating the 12th anniversary of the GK Center and a decade of presidential leadership at Ciputra Artpreneur, Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta. The strains of Samson's most beautiful and memorable song accompanied the steps of President Joko Widodo in the venue of the 12th anniversary of the presence of the GK Center as a loyal volunteer of Jokowi. The unexpected arrival of the President was greeted with warm applause from the audience. In his speech, the General Chairman of the GK Center expressed his pride in the President's presence at the event. He said that the presence of President Jokowi brought additional enthusiasm and motivation to all members of the GK Center to continue contributing to the nation and the state. The GK Center, which has supported Jokowi since the beginning, now also supports his continued development under the leadership of Prabowo-Gibran. “With a vision that is consistent with a more advanced and prosperous Indonesia, Prabowo and Gibran are seen as capable of taking this country to the next level,” said Kelik Wirawan, general chairman of the GK Center. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo delivered a speech emphasizing the responsibility of leaders towards the Indonesian people who affect 280 million people. President Jokowi also stressed the importance of synergy between the government and society in the face of global challenges, as well as continued efforts to improve the well-being of the people. Therefore, development requires big steps, so it requires what is called sustainability. This commitment has been expressed many times by Pak Prabowo Subianto, Jokowi said. Jokowi invited GK Center volunteers to support all programs that will be carried out by the new government of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Hearing Jokowi's invitation from the stage, the GK Center volunteers who packed Ciputra Artpreneur immediately welcomed him with enthusiasm and thunderous applause. President Jokowi is very happy to see the transformation of Galang Progress into Galang Sustainability. “I am pleased this afternoon, Mr. Kelik said that the GK Center fully supports the sustainability that will be ensured by the new government of Mr. Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” Jokowi continued. The event was attended by various important figures including Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi, Jokowi's volunteer body and community leaders. Apart from that, the event was also enhanced by various artistic and cultural performances that showcased the diversity of Indonesia. The fashion show of GK Ladies and Advanced Indonesian Women (PIM) really spoiled the eyes of the volunteers who filled the event venue. Miss Indonesia 2023, Central Java, Kanya Puruhita Amarilis with Miss Indonesia 2022 Lampung Feby Annisa, model Kaajel Kaur et al from PIM, presented various Indonesian Kebaya motifs accompanied by the GK group with Brandjangan and friends. A decade of President Joko Widodo's leadership has left a deep and diverse impression on the Indonesian people, said Lana T. Koentcoro, chairwoman of GK Ladies. As an activist in women's organizations, Lana explained Jokwi's impressions over a decade in the fields of education and health. The Smart Indonesia program and the Smart Indonesia Card are some of the initiatives launched to improve access to education at all levels of society. In the health sector, the Healthy Indonesia Card program and efforts to improve health facilities in remote areas demonstrate the government's commitment to improving the quality of life of the community. In social and cultural areas, Jokowi promotes tolerance and diversity. His government is trying to maintain harmony between different ethnic and religious groups in Indonesia, although issues of intolerance and radicalism remain challenges, continued the general chairwoman of Advanced Indonesian Women who successfully pushed for National Kebaya Day through Presidential Decree Number 19/2023. “Even though we did not invite many volunteers and the GK community, because of the volunteers’ love for Mr. Jokowi, you could see that the hall was full,” said Ade Siahaya, one of the leaders of the GK Center. This event was not only a sad moment for the volunteers of the GK Center. In a few days, Jokowi will leave the reins of power and become an ordinary person, just like his volunteers who remain loyal to him. Tears of sadness finally accompanied the former mayor of Solo as he left his loyal volunteers. “Be healthy, father, don't forget us,” said Eny's mother, who came from Sukabumi because she wanted to meet her idol. (RDI)

