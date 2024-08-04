Uddhav lashes out at PM Modi for calling him 'nakli-santan'; describes Amit Shah as 'political heir' to Ahmed Shah Abdali





Setting the tone, Thackeray's aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “We have been described as members of Aurangzeb Fan Club (by Shah) no, we are members of Shivaji Maharaj Fan Club. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat. Shivaji Maharaj was born in Maharashtra. Aurangzeb spoke Gujarati and Urdu. Shivaji Maharaj spoke Marathi language.” Thackeray said the people who went to Pakistan and ate Nawaz Sharif's birthday cake were trying to teach Hindutva to his party. You accused us of leaving Hindutva. Now we have left the BJP because they have betrayed us, he said, citing his alliance with the Congress and its allies. You (Modi) call me nakli-santan (false son), aren't you ashamed to say that? he said. You (Shah) call us members of Aurangzeb Fan Club… you are the political heir of Ahmed Shah Abdali… yes, from now on we will call you Abdali… Ahmed Shah Abdali… the political heir of Ahmed Shah Abdali, Thackeray said. Ahmed Shah Abdali (also known as Ahmed Shah Durrani), often considered the founder of modern Afghanistan, invaded the Indian subcontinent eight times between 1748 and 1767 after the collapse of the Mughal Empire. The Third Battle of Panipat was fought between the Maratha Confederacy and the invading army of the Durranis. Hitting out at the BJP and its alleged misuse of central agencies, Thackeray said: “There is now a word called love-jihad, it is you who are indulging in satta-jihad to stay in power.” Thackeray said that Shah keeps coming to Maharashtra again and again like Ahmad Shah Abdali, however, we will build the political tomb of BJP here, like Aurangzeb's tomb. Shaista Khan then went away and never came back. If some people had adopted this wisdom, they would not have come back repeatedly to receive beatings from the people of Maharashtra, like during the Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray said, referring to the Mughal general who lost three fingers in an encounter with Shivaji Maharaj. BJP no longer likes RSS? Before the Lok Sabha elections, top BJP leaders had said this, he said referring to BJP president JP Nadda's statements. Thackeray frustrated: BJP Amid criticism of the BJP leadership, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said it showed the frustration of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. These statements stem from his frustrations and disappointment over the loss of power, Bawankule added. “I don't want to comment, but what he is saying, the language he is using shows his frustration. Amit Shah had spoken about Aurangzeb fan club. Uddhav Thackeray has proved today that he is indeed from Aurangzeb fan club,” Fadnavis told reporters. (With contributions from PTI)

