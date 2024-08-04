This is Jokowi's great “sin” that cannot be forgiven









Political Economy and Policy Studies Director General Anthony Budiawan said Jokowi allegedly enacted laws that violated the constitution, including the National Capital Law (IKN), the Job Creation Law and the Covid-19 Perppu (UU). There are two consequences of violating the constitution. First, if it is proven that they have violated the constitution, then violators of the constitution fall into the category of traitors to the state, according to the definition given in the explanation of Article 169 letter d of the Electoral Law.





Second, if a violation of the constitution results in financial losses for the state, then it is a criminal act of corruption and is punishable by misdemeanors. “Therefore, law enforcement officials are required to verify whether the public’s allegations are true, whether the IKN Law, the Job Creation Law, the Covid-19 Law (Perppu) violate the constitution and whether it is detrimental to state finances.” Anthony said in a written statement received RMOL political and economic news agencySunday (4/8). Anthony explained that the concept of authority in the IKN Law is suspected of violating Article 18 of the Constitution because according to Article 18, the form of regional government is the province, district and/or city, with the respective regional heads called governors, regents or mayors, democratically elected, and has a Regional People's Representative Council (DPRD) also democratically elected. Therefore, a regional government in the form of an authority, with a regional head called the head of the authority, appointed by the president and without a Council (DPRD), clearly violates the constitution. “As a result, the state budget (APBN) allocated to the IKN Authority will most likely be detrimental to state finances and will therefore be subject to criminal sanctions,” Anthony said. Then, it is stated that the Job Creation Law (Perppu) also violates the constitution, because at the end of 2022, there is no compelling emergency that can serve as a basis for enacting the Job Creation Law. “In this case, Jokowi is suspected of manipulating the 'urgent emergency' factor,” Anthony said. Apart from this, the determination of the National Strategic Project (NSP), which uses the Job Creation Law as a legal basis, also violates the constitution, particularly by violating human rights, Article 28H. “In particular, if the PSN determination is used as a basis for forcibly evicting the local population, as is the case in PIK 2,” he continued. Article 28H paragraph (1) of the Constitution states: Every person has the right to live in physical and spiritual prosperity, to have a place to live and to have a good and healthy living environment and the right to receive health services. Article 28H, paragraph (4) of the Constitution states: “Everyone has the right to have private property rights and such property rights shall not be arbitrarily taken away by any person. Anthony added that if the alleged violation of the constitution as described is proven and results in losses to state finances or the economy, then Jokowi could be labeled a traitor to the state and could face criminal charges. “Jokowi's apology cannot erase this criminal mistake,” Anthony concluded. Find hot and reliable news from the political news agency RMOL on Google News.

