Signs of concern for Xi Jinping at the third plenum « Khabarhub

The third four-day plenum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) ended, not with the international fanfare expected, but with the usual declaration of “deepening overall reforms to advance China's modernization.”

The full resolution adopted by the Plenum suddenly declared that it had set a new goal: to complete its reform efforts by 2029.

The year chosen for the completion of the reform coincides with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Despite expectations that China would announce policy initiatives to stem the decline of the economy, particularly the real estate sector, Xi Jinping has chosen to make statements that indicate he is more concerned with political continuity than with China's economic development.

While the language of the resolution can be said to reflect standard Chinese language, it does not mean much in terms of concrete action on the ground to redress the precarious economic situation in China.

What is clear, however, is that China is certainly preparing for Xi Jinping's rule beyond 2027, in the context of a possible Trump presidency, with the latter accelerating the decoupling with China.

A reading of the text of the resolution shows that apart from the mention of the 2029 target and the fact that the Plenum announced more than 300 reform proposals, there was no explanation of what China would look like when it reached that target.

The 2029 target is undoubtedly political, as it marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of a “new China,” or the PRC.

A large military parade is planned to be held on October 1 to celebrate the National Day.

The Chinese state is currently facing unprecedented difficulties.

At the national level, political pressure is increasing due to the country's economic difficulties.

On the foreign policy front, China believes that tensions with the United States will increase if Donald Trump is re-elected president.

There are also the decoupling dynamics as well as tensions in the South China Sea.

If Xi wants to lead China beyond 2027, he will need to be able to show a series of achievements at the National Congress that year.

The political emphasis of the final resolution of the Third Plenum comes from counting the number of times Xi Jinping's name appears, which in this case is mentioned only six times in the original Chinese version of the communiqué, while “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” is mentioned only once.

A glance at the Chinese version released after the second plenum in 2023 shows that Xi's name appears nine times and his ideology is mentioned four times.

The decline in the number of times Xi's full name is mentioned is only one indication, but it signals that China's current economic situation is dire.

Historically, no Chinese leader has ever admitted to making a mistake in economic policy.

Xi Jinping will not do it either, even though he is responsible for the current crisis.

There are already internal critics of Xi Jinping and an admission by him would only disrupt stability.

The 2029 target allows Xi Jinping to remain China's leader.

The political nuances of this year's third plenum will be clear when Xi extends his term beyond 2027.

This will allow the CCP general secretary to announce the completion of the reform process two years later.

Xi Jinping will certainly be present at the 2027 congress, barring a black swan event.

It is relevant to note that the full text of the latest resolution includes “2035,” the initial goal for “fundamentally realizing socialist modernization.”

The term “Chinese modernization” is meant to reflect the country's growth as a superpower with the goal of catching up with and perhaps even surpassing the United States.

Before focusing on the political aspects of the Plenum and beyond, a careful reading of the Resolution informs us of the following areas where China wants special attention to be paid at the national level.

The first aspect concerns the continuity of the decisions taken at the Third Plenum, based on the decisions taken at other recent political events, with one notable exception.

The phrase “public ownership remains a pillar” is absent from the resolution, suggesting stronger government support for the private sector.

The resolution reiterates the goal of building a high-level socialist market economy and stresses the need to ensure a balanced relationship between the public and private sectors.

While reaffirming the goal of making state-owned enterprises bigger, better and stronger, the final resolution of the third plenum also details a series of measures aimed at stimulating the private economy.

The CCP clearly recognizes the financial crisis facing local governments, as the resolution proposes to transfer more powers from the central government to local governments.

This measure will allow local governments to retain a greater share of tax revenues and regulate their local real estate markets.

The next point to note is the decision of the Third Plenum to increase domestic demand, which has largely stagnated this year.

This aspect is an unspoken challenge that has persisted for about a decade and, while excess production capacity is exported via the BRI, domestic demand is stagnating.

This is a complex process involving several factors and a simple declaration of intent is unlikely to solve the problem.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the resolution (which stems from Xi Jinping's emphasis on technological innovation) is the identification of science and technology as one of the main foundations of Chinese modernization.

To achieve this goal, the resolution stresses the need for breakthroughs in the industries of the future and strategic industries.

Interestingly, the Chinese state is seeking support not only from state entities but also from private companies to achieve this goal, which once again supports the idea that private industry will have more space.

In this context, the Third Plenum attached particular importance to science and technology in national education.

The external dimension of Xi Jinping's third plenum strategy is hinted at when he says that China will “move more quickly to build autonomous and risk-controllable industrial and supply chains.”

The document also states that China will improve institutions and mechanisms to strengthen key industrial chains.

Predicting the situation in 2029 is a bit tricky, but the current situation indicates a persistence of economic tensions, both nationally and internationally.

The CCP's confidence in its ability to catch up with and overtake the United States is likely to persist, and the gap may be narrower than before.

However, the real estate crisis and slow economic recovery could continue even if the CCP introduces new measures to revive the economy.

So as long as Xi remains in power, the underlying conditions that exist in economic terms will persist, creating ripples across the Chinese lake.