Politics
The Astana Declaration – a challenge to US global power
The 24th Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) concluded on July 4, 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The communiqué underscored the group's determination to strengthen its influential role in world events, a clear challenge to the global leadership of the United States.
The SCO is a leading international organization. It was established in Shanghai in June 2001 with six founding countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan. With the addition of India, Iran and Pakistan, it now has nine members, as well as three observers: Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia, and 14 dialogue partners, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Its members are home to 40% of the world's population, who collectively contribute $23 trillion to global gross domestic product.
Sixteen world leaders attended the Astana summit, including Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. India was represented by Foreign Minister Subrahmanyan In Jayshankar. During the summit, Belarus was admitted as a full member and China assumed the group's annual rotating presidency.
The Astana Declaration reiterates the usual principles: commitment to building a more representative, democratic, equitable and multipolar world, respect for the territorial integrity of its members, non-interference in the internal affairs of its members (China considers its claim to Taiwan to be a strictly internal affair) and the right of SCO members to independently choose their political and economic path. Its members are also determined to strengthen the international influence of the group, which presents itself as an important organization in the multipolar world.
The multipolar is interesting. Western capitals think that China is engaged in a bipolar competition with the United States. If there is another pole, it suggests Russia.
Sentiments similar to those in the Astana Declaration, including the need for peace, are reflected in the communiqués of almost every meeting in which the United States participates, including its meetings with ASEAN at the East Asia Summits. The communiqués generally emphasize peace and support territorial integrity and the right of member and associate countries to independently choose their own political and socio-economic paths.
To reinforce these principles, all states participating in ASEAN meetings must ratify the 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC). The United States is one of 51 high contracting parties to have done so. The TAC has been amended in 1987, 1998, and 2010, but its core principle of peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation remains unchanged. The threat or use of force between the parties is prohibited, as provided for in the UN Charter, but is consistently ignored.
What also compromises US membership in the TAC is the network of military bases it operates in Northeast Asia (Guam, Japan, Republic of Korea) to assert its dominance in that region and beyond.
In Southeast Asia, after evacuating its bases in Thailand and the Philippines at the end of the Vietnam War, the United States is making a comeback. It has negotiated an enhanced defense cooperation agreement with the Philippines and now has a new air base in Basa, Pampanga, and is establishing others at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Palawan, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro. There are no such bases in Thailand or other ASEAN countries yet, although some, notably Singapore, regularly send soldiers and airmen for training in the United States.
Meanwhile, America’s military surveillance capabilities continue to grow. From its Grand Forks, North Dakota, base, the U.S. Space Development Agency plans to launch 250 additional military surveillance satellites, the tip of the spear designed to keep a closer eye on Chinese and Russian military activity around the world than ever before.
The much-hyped Quad is supposed to be a consultation arrangement between the US, Japan, Australia and India to discuss how to address China’s growing influence in the region. But India is a somewhat ambiguous partner, as evidenced by its membership in the SCO: a foot in both camps, or neither. Turkey displays similar ambiguity by being a member of both NATO and the SCO.
The world is changing, particularly in our region, and Australia must change with it. The Chifley government saw the brief post-war period as an opportunity to join India, Indonesia and other newly independent states in their aspiration for non-alignment. But under Menzies we avoided any opportunity to assert our presence or interests at post-war non-aligned meetings, beginning with the Bandung Conference in 1955. And Australia continued to join the wars against communists in Malaya, Indonesia and Vietnam.
After an interregnum in which Australia collaborated with its Asian neighbours for mutual benefit, both political camps have been seduced by American Sinophobia. The advent of AUKUS, particularly the possibility of acquiring nuclear submarines at enormous cost from the United States, compounds our lack of freedom of movement in foreign policy and defence choices. In a rapidly changing world where American power is declining, we are caught off guard, without the ability to adapt to changing alliances.
