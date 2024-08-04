In front of President Jokowi, GK Center promotes sustainability of next government program





JakartaLENSANUSANTARA.CO.ID GK Center is proud to host an event commemorating a decade of President Joko Widodo's administration and celebrating the 12th anniversary of GK Center. This event will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Ciputra Artpreneur Gallery, Jakarta. This event was directly attended by President Joko Widodo, accompanied by GK Center General Chairman Kelik Wirawan, Secretary General Diddy Budiono, and other important figures such as Ade Rukmini, Edi Ananta, and Administrator Indra Simarta. Also present were Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi, as well as volunteer leaders from various organizations. The event was also attended by GK Center administrators, members of GK Center connection organizations, friends of GK Center, and the general public. The 750-seat building was full with more than 1,200 participants, demonstrating the enthusiasm and solidarity that has been built over the years. This event, filled with national spirit, was not only a tribute to President Jokowi's 10 years of leadership that brought many positive changes to Indonesia, but also became an important momentum for the GK Center to highlight its commitment to supporting the sustainability of government programs under the leadership of Mr. Prabowo Subianto and Mas Gibran Rakabuming Raka. On this occasion, GK Center General Chairman Kelik Wirawan said, "We are proud to be part of this long journey and we are ready to provide our full support to future government programs, under the leadership of Pak Prabowo and Mas. Gibran." President Jokowi also stressed the importance of sustainability in development programs, which Pak Prabowo and Mas Gibran always emphasize. With burning enthusiasm, GK Centre is committed to continue playing an active role in supporting government policies and programmes for the progress of the nation and the state. This event is also a place to consolidate and unify the vision of all participating members and volunteers, in order to welcome a better future for Indonesia.

