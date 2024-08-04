Gomti Waterfront: Redevelopment of Gomti Waterfront and Infrastructure Development | Lucknow News





Lucknow: Lucknow Development Authority Vice President Prathamesh Kumar on Saturday ordered officials to construct a pedestrian bridge between Gomti River Bank and the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police so that people can visit the area easily.

During the inspection, the LDA VC also ordered the reorganize of Lotus Valley and an open theatre on the riverside and provide basic amenities such as drinking water, seats and toilets in the area.

The riverside land will be reserved for events like weddings, the LDA vice-chancellor said, adding that a children's corner with swings would also be created. Facilities for e-bikes would also be made available for visitors, he said, and asked officials to work on a project to provide a cruise and a floating restaurant on the river.

Later, Kumar inspected the embankment construction and road widening works from IIM Road to Harding Bridge and Gau Ghat Bridge under the green corridor project.

He also inspected the construction work of bridges on Hanuman Setu, Nishatganj and Kukrail and alignment of embankment between Nishatganj and Kukrail bridge.

