Thousands rally in Türkiye after Hamas leader's death





Thousands of protesters gathered in Istanbul on Saturday night to condemn the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran earlier this week, Agence France-Presse reported. Haniyeh was buried Friday in Qatar, where he was staying. Israel, which Hamas, Iran and others blame for the attack, has not made a direct comment. The protesters, who gathered at the call of several conservative and pro-government groups, waved Turkish and Palestinian flags and portraits of Haniyeh in front of the ancient Byzantine basilica of Hagia Sophia. “Israel assassinated an important hero in a way that suits it: insidiously,” said Bilal Erdoan, the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. He added: “Haniyeh called on millions of people to demonstrate. [for Gaza]. We respect his last wishes. The Turkish head of state condemned on Wednesday the “perfidious murder” of his “brother” Haniyeh, which he described as the work of “Zionist barbarity”. Haniyeh, who was a frequent visitor to Turkey before the Gaza war, was received in Istanbul in April by Erdoan, a staunch supporter of Hamas, which he describes as a “liberation movement.” Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States consider Hamas a terrorist organization. New Zealand and Paraguay consider only its military wing as such. Brazil, China, Egypt, Iran, Norway, Qatar, Russia, Syria and Turkey do not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. NATO member Turkey's Western allies have repeatedly criticized what they see as Erdoan's government providing safe haven to Hamas officials and members. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for its unprecedented October 7 attack that sparked war in Gaza and killed 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. The militants also took 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 39 who the army says are dead. Israel's campaign against Hamas has killed at least 39,550 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the enclave's health ministry. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/08/04/thousands-gather-in-turkey-following-death-of-hamas-leader/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos