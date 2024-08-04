Hasto asks Jokowi to be responsible for policy, PAN asks questions







Jakarta – Floor manager STOVE DPR RI Saleh P Daulay asked about PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto's criticism of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) apology. Saleh asked what kind of responsibility Jokowi should show. Saleh first said that apologizing was a good thing. He said that the bad thing was finding fault. “Apologizing is good. It is our culture. It must be developed and taught to everyone. What is not good is finding fault. Sometimes what is good is still considered bad. In the end, others are considered bad, but he himself is judged to be right,” Saleh told reporters on Sunday (04/08/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Saleh said PAN appreciated Jokowi's apology. He said it was not easy to be the leader of a country with hundreds of millions of citizens. “As the president with the fourth largest population in the world, this must be difficult. Especially with the diversity of tribes, customs, languages ​​and religions. At this point, Jokowi's apology is entirely appropriate,” Saleh said. “The strange thing is that Jokowi believes that he is right and that there is nothing wrong. Moreover, he thinks that he has fulfilled all his national duties. In fact, in the last presidential election, Prabowo still wanted to continue Jokowi's achievements. This means that continuity is still necessary. This means that there is something that needs to be perfected,” he continued. He then referred to the results of a survey regarding public satisfaction with Jokowi's leadership. He asked what greater responsibility was needed from Jokowi. “Similarly, according to the popularity survey, until the end of this period, Jokowi's popularity was still 75.6 percent. It was the public who gave this evaluation. This means that Mr. Jokowi's achievements and work are highly appreciated. What other kind of accountability is needed?” he said. “There is no need to blame each other. We must look to the future. There are still many programs ahead of us. Society must be the priority. The political elite must not be cynical and look down on other parties. Everyone is a brother, a compatriot,” he added. Hasto's Review PDIP responded to Jokowi who apologized at the end of his term. According to PDIP, the president's policies should be held accountable to the people, not apologized for. “The party emphasizes that a president's policies are accountable to the people. For example, we who have persisted in opposing rice imports have now proven that the data previously submitted was manipulative,” said DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto in Lenteng Agung, Jakarta, in his statement, Saturday (3/8). Hasto stressed that President Jokowi's policies must first be held accountable, not excuses. “These politicians must first be accountable to the people and that must be presented, not apologized for first,” Hasto continued. See also Video: Projo Value Jokowi's Humane Apology: Don't Politicize It [Gambas:Video 20detik] (water/summer)

