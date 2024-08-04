BNPB continues to modify weather conditions around Nusantara buffer zones





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has continued to conduct cloud seeding operations in East Kalimantan, including around the buffer zones of Indonesia's new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan province since July 15, the agency's spokesperson said. The climate modification aims to mitigate potential risks of intense rains, wildfires and droughts in the province, according to Abdul Muhari, head of the agency's Disaster Data, Information and Communication Centre. As of Saturday afternoon (August 3), the agency's CASA aircraft had carried out 119 sorties with 111 tons of sodium chloride and eight tons of calcium oxide, it said in a press release received in Jakarta. To reduce the risk of hydrometeorological hazards, the agency is focusing cloud seeding operations on districts such as Penajam Paser Utara and Mahakam Ulu, which are the buffer zones of Nusantara, he said. As floods and wildfires continue to threaten several parts of the province, Muhari said the BNPB would continue its weather modification operations as part of its disaster mitigation efforts. The agency recorded at least 9,148 hot spots of land and forest fires in the province from January to July 2024. Most of the hot spots were detected in Kutai Timur and Kutai Kartanegara districts. Four helicopters have been deployed to help put out the wildfires, he added. As previously reported, BNPB is committed to optimizing its mitigation efforts to protect ongoing construction in Nusantara and the Independence Day flag-raising ceremony, which will be held in the capital for the first time on August 17. BNPB expressed its commitment during a coordination meeting with representatives of the East Kalimantan Regional Leaders Communication Forum (Forkopimda) on Friday, August 2. Speaking on the occasion of Indonesia's 79th independence anniversary, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) earlier said the flag-raising ceremony would be held in Nusantara and Jakarta. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had previously announced that the flag-raising ceremony would be held in Nusantara and Jakarta on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day. President Jokowi will lead the ceremony in Nusantara, while Vice President Ma'ruf Amin will lead it in Jakarta, according to Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy. Related News: Navy Deploys LPD for Historic Independence Day Ceremony in Nusantara

