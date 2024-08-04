Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to inaugurate the 79th Paskibraka, Indonesian Independence Day, on August 12 at IKN





Jakarta_Views of the Indonesian press — President Joko Widodo is set to inaugurate up to 76 Indonesian sons and daughters from 38 provinces to become flag-raising troops or paskibraka on Monday (8/12). The Pancasila Ideological Development Agency (BPIP) stated that the inauguration of the Paskibraka troops that will serve in the commemoration ceremony of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia will be held in the National Capital (IKN) of the East Kalimantan archipelago. Also read: Without cables in the air, IKN uses underground utility networks “In the archipelago on August 12,” the BPIP said in its press release on Friday (2/8). BPIP specifies that the Paskibraka format does not change every year. Also read: Indonesian debt is still at a safe, controllable and productive level This has been regulated since the time of President Soeharto, to be precise in 1967 by Husein Mutahar who now bears the title of Father of Paskibraka Indonesia. However, this year, the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, there is a slight difference. Later, a number of members of Paskibraka 2023 will be tasked with making double flags of Jakarta's heritage at IKN. Also read: The government will organize the exhibition Let's go to the archipelago “Four Purna Paskibraka tray carriers in 2023 will be responsible for carrying out double flags of heritage from Jakarta to the archipelago,” BPIP said. The 76 members of Paskibraka 2024 participated in a strict multi-level selection ranging from school, regional, district/city, provincial and national level selection. Also read: The celebration of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia at IKN will be supported by electricity without blinking All Paskibraka at the central level are expected to undergo an education and training concentration process (Diklat) at Cibubur Wiladatika Recreation Park (TRW) from July 13 to August 10, 2024. During the training, participants will be strengthened in strengthening the values ​​of national insight, leadership and marching training, as well as education to form a strong, independent generation with Pancasila (Tegar) character.

