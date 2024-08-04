Anamur ferry starts carrying passengers to Turkish Cyprus





MERSN Authorities officially launched ferry services from the southern province of Mersins, Anamur district, to Turkish Cyprus on August 2. The service had already started on June 12, with the journey taking about an hour and a half. Since June 12, the Piyale Paa high-speed light vessel has carried 6,841 passengers. The launch of the project will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on the local economy and tourism industry of our district and region, said Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uralolu in his speech at the opening ceremony. Stressing that they have officially certified Anamur Port as an international port, the minister noted that the 350-meter-long jetty was built to accommodate the mooring of passenger boats, yachts, ferries and seaplanes. We will continue our relentless efforts, guided by our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoan]”We will strengthen our position in the blue homeland and the reputation of our sailors who serve around the world. We will triumphantly fly the flag and name of our nation in the seas around the world,” the minister said. “It should not be forgotten that the importance of the sea and maritime industries will only increase, and that the Republic of Turkey will continue to expand and strengthen. In this regard, I hope that Turkish Cyprus and our nation, especially Anamur and Mersin, will benefit from the Anamur ferry and seaplane dock.” In a speech at the event, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan also said that the opening ceremony marked an event that had both spiritual and economic significance. This line, which will start from our port of Anamur, will be a connection to the Turkish part of Cyprus. It is of great importance in this regard, he said. Rifat Hisarcklolu, Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), also echoed the statements of the minister and governors in his speech at the opening ceremony. “We will get closer to the Turkish part of Cyprus through the establishment of ferry services. We will strengthen our economic networks and this will also accelerate regional development. This will thus promote the development of Cyprus and Anamur,” Hisarcklolu said. Marking another important development for the city, Ukurova International Airport is scheduled to open on August 10 and is expected to accommodate 5 million residents living in the provinces of Mersin, Adana, Osmaniye and Nide. Passengers from these provinces will travel via Ukurova International Airport starting August 11, Turkish Airlines (THY) announced.

