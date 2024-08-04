Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan says 'army should apologise' – ThePrint – PTIFeed





Islamabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has refused to apologise for the May 9 riots that erupted after his arrest last year and said the army owed him an apology as he was abducted by paramilitary guards on the day of the violence.

Khan, 71, was arrested on May 9, 2023 by Pakistan Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court during his appearance in a corruption case.

His arrest sparked nationwide protests and riots by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who damaged civilian and military installations across the country.

Army spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif said on May 7 that any dialogue with the PTI could take place if the party apologized for its “policy of lawlessness.”

This statement was followed by calls from various quarters that Khan had founded the PTI to apologise for the 'Black Day' violence.

At a press conference on Saturday at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, when asked whether he would apologise for the May 9 violence, Khan said he had no reason to apologise, adding that he was arrested by the rangers led by a serving major general from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, Dawn newspaper reported.

The former prime minister, who has repeatedly expressed in recent weeks his willingness to talk with the military and not the government, reiterated his position, saying he would only hold talks with the real authority, as negotiations with the government were an exercise in futility.

He said talks with the government would be counterproductive given that an unannounced martial law is in effect on the ground.

The cricketer-turned-politician also added that discussions with people in the corridors of power would be within the framework of the Constitution.

Dawn also reported that in response to a question that senior politician and his ally Mahmood Khan Achakzai refused to become the central person for the proposed talks with the establishment, Khan said the senior leader had been appointed to negotiate with political parties.

Earlier this week, the former prime minister said his party was ready to negotiate with the military establishment, but set preconditions: the return of his party's stolen mandate, the release of all detained party workers and the holding of transparent elections.

Khan also urged the military to appoint its representatives for the negotiations.

Speaking about his woes in prison, the former prime minister said he suffered from food poisoning twice because he did not have a refrigerator in his cell to store food properly.

Referring to the new Toshakhana case in which he and his wife Bushra Bibi are accused, Khan said the case was a clear violation of the National Accountability Ordinance.

He claimed to still have in his possession the Graff watch, which he is accused of selling under the reference NAB.

Khan said he had moved his valuables to a safer place after a raid on his Banigala residence in March last year.

He warned of legal action against the NAB chairman, interior minister and officers who allegedly implicated him in false cases.

Earlier, the Court of Auditors adjourned proceedings in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust corruption case until August 7.

Khan's lawyer was not available, so cross-examination by investigator Mian Umar could not be completed.

The legal team of the PTI leaders has sought, in a petition filed before Justice Nasir Javed Rana, that Khan be allowed to call his children.

The court issued notices to the prison administration in this regard and adjourned the hearing, the report said. PTI SH PY PY PY

