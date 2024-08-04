Junaid Khan and Imran Khan make a stylish appearance outside Juhu Cafe | Hindi Movie News





On Saturday night, Aamir Khan's son Junaid and his cousin Imran Khan were spotted outside a cafe in Juhu, smiling for the cameras. Aamir Khan also joined them. Junaid wore a red and blue checked shirt, while Imran kept it casual in a black T-shirt. They happily posed for the shutterbugs before leaving. Aamir Khan is proud that his son Junaid Khan is making a grand debut in Bollywood with the film Maharaj. Junaid has been critically acclaimed by both critics and fans, and his father is in awe of his personal success in the industry. Looking back at his son's debut, Aamir Khan, who is famous for films like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'PK', recently spoke to Instant Bollywood about Junaid's performance in Maharaj. The veteran actor expressed relief and gratitude that the audience appreciated Junaid's work, noting that Junaid has chosen an unconventional story for his debut. Looking ahead, Junaid Khan has a busy schedule with two upcoming projects. The first is Ek Din, a film starring Sai Pallavi produced by Aamir Khan's production company, which has already wrapped up shooting in Japan. Additionally, Junaid will star in a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor. The details of this film are still under wraps, but reports indicate that the shooting has begun in Mumbai and will later continue in Delhi NCR. On the other hand, Imran Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback after a nine-year hiatus, marking a significant moment in his career.

