Arvind Kejriwal will not bow to PM Modi: Sunita Kejriwal in Haryana | Latest News India

August 04, 2024 at 4:34 PM IST

Addressing a rally in Sohna, Haryana, where elections are being held, Sunita Kejriwal alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was jailed for his work in Delhi.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday said her husband will not bow to Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. (X/AAP)
Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate and a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which are linked to Delhi's excise policy.

Addressing a rally in Sohna, Haryana, where the elections are taking place, Sunita Kejriwal alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was jailed for the work he did in Delhi.

Is there any other party which has improved the conditions of government schools, hospitals, built mohalla clinics, provided free electricity? Only Arvind Kejriwal can do all these development works in the nation… Prime Minister Modi is not able to do such development works… To stop these development works of Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Modi has put him in jail in a false case… Haryana's son Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down to Prime Minister Modi, Sunita Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

She also urged the people of Haryana not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the people of Gujarat voted in his favour. Arvind Kejriwal made Haryana proud throughout the nation… In the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, not a single vote should be given to the BJP…” she said.

Last week, during an INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Sunita Kejriwal alleged that her husband's life was in danger in Tihar Jail.

She also accused the BJP-led central government of trying to “defame” a popularly elected chief minister by filing false complaints and playing with his health.

“Their only motive is to stop the work of Delhi because the Chief Minister does not let the work of the people of Delhi stop under any circumstances. He is doing all the work for the people of Delhi by fighting.

“People of Delhi have given seven MLAs to the BJP. You ask them what work these BJP MLAs have done for Delhi. These people have only one policy – hatred and work stoppage,” she had said.

