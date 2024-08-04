Imran demands army to apologise for his detention – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that the army owes him an apology since he was abducted by the Rangers on May 9, 2023.

The PTI leaders' remarks came at a press conference at Adiala Jail, where he was asked whether the army wanted those behind the violent protests on May 9 to apologise and whether he would tender an apology.

Mr Khan also said he was arrested by the Rangers, led by a serving major general, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

Since May 7, when ISPR Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif said that any dialogue with the PTI could take place if the party apologised for its lawless policies, Mr Khan has repeatedly said that he has no reason to apologise.

However, in recent weeks Mr Khan has repeatedly expressed his willingness to talk with the military, not the government.

He reiterated the same position on Saturday when he said he would only hold discussions with the real authority as negotiations with the government are an exercise in futility.

Talks with the government will be counterproductive because an unannounced martial law is in effect on the ground, he said.

He added that discussions with people in the corridors of power would be within the framework of the Constitution.

Responding to a question that Mahmood Khan Achakzai refused to become the central person for the proposed talks with the establishment, Mr Khan said the PkMAP leader had been appointed to negotiate with the political parties.

Earlier this week, the former prime minister said his party was ready to negotiate with the military establishment, but set preconditions: the return of his party's stolen mandate, the release of all detained party workers and the holding of transparent elections.

He also urged the military to nominate its representatives for the negotiations.

Food poisoning

The former prime minister also said he suffered from food poisoning twice because he did not have a refrigerator in his cell to properly store food.

Speaking about the new Toshakhana reference in which he and his wife are accused, Mr Khan said the case was a clear violation of the National Accountability Ordinance.

The PTI founder claimed he was still in possession of the Graff watch, which he is accused of selling under the reference NAB.

According to Mr Khan, after his Banigala residence was raided in March last year, he had moved his valuables to a safer location.

He warned of legal action against the NAB chairman, interior minister and officers who allegedly implicated him in false cases.

Court adjourns proceedings

Earlier, the Court of Auditors adjourned proceedings in the £190m bribery case until August 7.

As Mr Khan's lawyer was unavailable, cross-examination by the investigating officer, Mian Umar, could not be completed.

The legal team of the PTI leaders filed an application before the judge, Nasir Javed Rana, to allow Mr Khan to call his children.

The court sent notices to the prison administration and adjourned the hearing.

Published in Dawn, August 4, 2024

