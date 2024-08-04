Insults and exaggerations: Trump continues to sow fear at his Georgia rally | Donald Trump





Donald Trump spoke to a packed arena in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, with thousands waiting in the Georgia heat outside to enter or protest his presence in a city he has repeatedly condemned.

His remarks were consistent with the tone and demeanor of restraint and probity that Atlantans have come to expect at this point.

She has a very low IQ. “We don’t need a low IQ person,” Trump said of Vice President Kamala Harris. “They like to deal with low IQ people. She’s Bernie Sanders, but not as smart.”

Trump highlighted a handful of recent killings in the city, saying Atlanta was like a battlefield and your governor should get off his ass and do something about it.

Trump rattled off a series of crime statistics for Atlanta that don’t match the actual crime rate over the last two years. Crime spiked in Atlanta in Trump’s final year in office and peaked in 2022. It then fell back to 2019 levels.

But crime, particularly crime involving immigrants, has been central to his appeal to Republican voters. Trump has invoked the murder of Laken Riley, a student who was murdered on the University of Georgia campus. Police charged an undocumented immigrant with her killing.

Laken’s blood is on Kamala Harris’ hands, Trump said, as if she were standing there watching the scene herself. Trump is trying to tie this to Harris’ role as border czar at the start of the Biden administration. Harris shouldn’t be asking for your votes. She should be begging Laken Riley’s family to forgive her.

Trump has been keen to highlight the work of three Republican appointees to Georgia's election board, who have considered changes to election rules that critics say set the stage for a legal contest if Trump loses in November.

Of President Joe Biden and the debate that led to his withdrawal from the race, Trump said: “He was choking like a dog! He was choking. And that was the end of him, they had a coup, but he doesn't know it.”

Trump said, without any evidence, that 40 or 50 million illegal immigrants would enter the United States if Harris won, he said, claiming that the suburbs would be overrun by savage foreign gangs. He also falsely claimed that Harris wanted to replace all gasoline cars with electric cars, ban meat, raise taxes by 70 to 80% and other claims that can only be considered exaggerations because they are so far disconnected from the facts. He also reiterated claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump has repeatedly called Harris crazy.

Trump's appearance in Atlanta comes at the same venue where Harris attended her first rally in Georgia on Tuesday since Biden's dramatic withdrawal from the race and his rise as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The contrast between Trump and Harris in the space was stark. Harris’ multiracial crowd Tuesday was dotted with the pink and green of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters. Red Maga caps and Trump’s mug shots or the now-iconic photo of his fist raised in the air after the assassination attempt dominated the mostly white sea of ​​Trump support.

Trump began his Atlanta appearance by lying about Harris' event at the same venue, falsely claiming that people left the event early and that there were empty seats. Both events were sold out.

It is worth noting that the upper stands began to empty about an hour after Trump began his remarks.

The refrain, repeated by speaker after speaker at the rally, was that Trump had taken a bullet for Republican voters, and that they should return the favor with a strong turnout in Georgia.

“He took a bullet for you, and in that moment, we found out who Donald Trump was,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a speech to 10,000 Trump supporters at the Georgia State Convocation Center. He stood up, pumped his fist in the air and said, “Fight! Fight! Fight! And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance took note of Democrats' increasing labeling of Republicans as weird as he warmed up the crowd.

“It’s weird to see Kamala Harris come to Atlanta and speak with a fake Southern accent when she grew up in Canada,” Vance said. “Watch the clips, she sounds like a Southern belle.”

Vance also linked people who tried to bankrupt and impeach Trump to the assassination attempt.

America will never elect a liberal from San Francisco who is so far from the mainstream, Vance said.

Despite that claim, polls increasingly suggest that Harris may have a lead over Trump now, as the Democratic National Convention approaches in two weeks. Before Biden’s withdrawal, Trump had always had a lead over Biden, so much so that the political debate here has centered on whether the Biden campaign would capitulate in Georgia in order to focus its resources on elections in the Rust Belt.

Too few polls have been conducted to assess Harris and Trump in Georgia to be able to interpret the race here, but both campaigns have begun to treat Georgia as a key swing state once again.

The road to the White House runs through Georgia, Greene said, repeating almost word for word what the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia senator, had told Harris supporters five days earlier.

In long, rambling remarks, Trump lambasted Brian Kemp, the governor, and Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state, for their disloyalty: “In my opinion, they want us to lose. If we lose Georgia, we lose everything and our country goes to hell.”

