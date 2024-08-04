Politics
UK civil servants could be given room to raise ethics concerns, report suggests | Civil Service
Civil servants could be given the opportunity to publicly report integrity concerns if ministers are likely to ask them to breach ethics codes, a report suggests.
The document, written by Marcial Boo, a former director of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, said civil servants could write open letters, called ministerial directives, to highlight their concerns about integrity issues.
These are public letters used by officials to warn them that they are being asked to approve projects that do not represent good value for money, but could be extended to cover ethical dilemmas.
Boo, who is now chairman of the Regulatory Institute, has also put forward the idea that civil servants and politicians should undergo practical ethics training, saying it is not enough for induction and training to involve an emailed copy of the ethics brief. Nolan's Principles.
Under the previous government, civil servants repeatedly raised concerns about the work Boris Johnson's regime was asking them to do on Brexit and the Rwanda project, fearing they were being asked to breach international law.
Boo said it was natural for civil servants to be held to higher ethical standards than politicians, who often have to make complicated tradeoffs. But he suggested there might be better ways for civil servants to report any concerns about what they are being asked to do.
He stressed that this was in line with a recommendation made earlier by Sue Gray, the former senior civil servant who investigated the Partygate scandal and who is now Number 10's chief of staff, who said it should be easier for civil servants to raise concerns about bad behaviour.
Obviously, we would have to think about it in more detail, but the ministerial directives are really loaded, he said. They are not easily requested, and recently they have all been made public and it is clear where there are disagreements. In documents such as Managing public moneyThere is a requirement that people behave with decorum, so there is an opportunity for people to think about how ministerial directives might include issues of decorum.
This is an idea that I propose as a possible path forward, one that would be worth exploring and better understanding in practice. It is an idea aimed at supporting an improved cultural infrastructure on integrity issues.
His other recommendations included making integrity and ethical standards a formal responsibility of a specific institution, or individuals such as a strengthened director general for ethics and propriety within the Cabinet Office.
The report by the think tank Demos examines the lack of integrity between politicians and civil servants.
The Boos report says there will always be tensions between elected politicians, who are forced to make decisions involving difficult trade-offs as part of their governance role and for whom standards of integrity may sometimes carry less weight than partisan considerations.
But he added: “This flexibility does not exist for unelected officials who implement policy objectives determined by politicians. The resulting lack of integrity can lead to tensions if, in the exercise of their functions, officials have strong ethical reservations about the policy decisions they must implement.”
Boo said the tensions could be better understood and managed through training for civil servants on how to manage the ethics of implementing complicated policy trade-offs and for politicians on how to receive and evaluate unwanted advice on ethical standards in their decision-making roles.
Labor has already committed to creating an ethics and integrity commission within its first 100 days in office, but it is unclear whether the initiative will be enshrined in law.
Keir Starmer has also signalled that he wants ethical standards in his government to be higher than under previous administrations, using his first day in Downing Street to tell his new ministers what he expects of them in terms of standards, results and the trust the country places in them.
