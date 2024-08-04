Observers and the presidential special staff said Jokowi invited dozens of influencers to visit IKN





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Invitation from President Joko Widodo to influencers or influential celebrities to visit IKN aka the capital of the archipelago is reaping the pros and cons. We know that Jokowi was accompanied by a number of people influencer to inaugurate the Balang Island Bridge and review the construction of the toll road to IKN. A number of influencers, the majority of whom are celebrities, are known to include: Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina, Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah, Irwansyah and Zaskia Sungkar, Ferry Maryadi, Omesh and Dian Ayu, Gading Marten and Poppy Sovia , Sintya Marisca, Willie Salim, Meicy Villa and Dian Ayu Lestari. Criticism of political observers Several political observers believe that the presence of influencers at IKN last weekend was unnecessary. According to political observer Adi Prayitno, Jokowi's priority should be how investors come to IKN. “What is the importance of an artist as IKN's PR manager if he cannot attract investors,” Adi Prayitno said when contacted by Tempo Monday, July 29, 2024. Meanwhile, political analyst from Al Azhar University Indonesia, Ujang Komarudin, believes that Jokowi invited influencers to IKN only to polish IKN's image and make it positive. In fact, the first phase of IKN's construction was not yet fully completed towards the end of Jokowi's term. “It seems like Jokowi is a little panicked, a little stressed in the coming months of leadership,” Ujang said, contacted separately on Monday. “Jokowi is using instant methods and influencers to create positive information. Good news for the public. But there is a gap. If the IKN is not over yet.” Response from the presidential staff The President's special staff, Grace Natalie, explained the reasons for the presence of influencers with President Joko at IKN. The politician from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) said the government invited celebrities to IKN as a form of opening up to the public. Advertisement Screenshot of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the inauguration of the Balang Island Bridge in East Kalimantan province on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Also accompanied by celebrities Raffi Ahmad and Gading Marten. Doc: YouTube Presidential Secretariat. “It is a form of transparency towards the public. “Many people in the community are curious about IKN,” Grace said in a short message confirmed by Tempo on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. “However, as construction projects are currently still underway at IKN, it cannot yet be opened to the general public.” Grace said that in the future, besides social media activists, other elements of society will be invited to attend on a rotating basis. IKN. Such as media leaders, representatives of local community figures and mass organizations. “So that they can witness the development of IKN themselves and convey correct information to their respective communities,” he said. LINDA LESTARI AND DANIEL IN FAJRI

Editors Choice: Jokowi Cancels Arrival of 500 Projo Volunteers to IKN Earlier This Month, What's New?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://travel.tempo.co/read/1899696/kata-pengamat-dan-stafsus-presiden-soal-jokowi-ajak-belasan-influencer-jalan-jalan-ke-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos