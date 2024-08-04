January 6 case against Donald Trump could still flare up before election





Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno.

Contrary to former President Trump’s wishful thinking, the trial that special counsel Jack Smith filed against Donald Trump on January 6 for election interference is not completely over. In fact, the case is finally back in the hands of a judge who actually knows how to try a criminal case.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former public defender, will decide whether the next step in the case will be an evidentiary hearing that could amount to a mini-trial of the case against the former president. That mini-trial could and should take place before the election.

After the U.S. Supreme Court delayed its decision on immunity, the case was sent back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which immediately issued its mandate to remand the case to the trial judge, Judge Chutkan, that same day. The Supreme Court had a chance to decide the issue in December, but did not issue its decision until this summer.

Not only did the Supreme Court's timing make the Supreme Court's decision impossible to judge before the election, but the conservative majority has shielded Trump and future presidents with near-absolute immunity, and turned the evidentiary process for bringing charges against a president into a legal labyrinth.

The conservative justices — none of whom have apparently ever tried a criminal case — did what Justice Neil Gorsuch promised to do in his oral arguments: write for all time.

The Supreme Court’s majority opinion established a process by which prosecutors would have to demonstrate that they could introduce evidence that would not constitute fundamental presidential official acts, because such acts, even if they involved hypotheticals such as a president ordering Seal Team Six to assassinate political rivals, would be immune from criminal prosecution. Acts that are purely private actions or official acts subject to limited exceptions to be determined by lower courts can still be tried. For Jack Smith, that determination must now be made to determine which parts of his indictment survive.

Judge Chutkan ordered Smith and Trump's legal team to confer by August 9 to prepare for an August 16 status conference that will determine the next steps in the case.

While Trump’s lawyers can be expected to continue to present as many delaying arguments as possible (Trump is not required to be present), they have already obtained the delay they sought, namely to make a trial impossible before the election. But as the first jurist to act as the diviner of the Supreme Court’s immunity decision, Judge Chutkan must choose between letting the lawyers fight on paper or combining the fight on paper with live testimony. She should choose live testimony.

As law professor Andrew Weissman noted, [t]Such hearings are common in federal criminal cases on a wide range of issues, most commonly motions to suppress evidence, and Smith could call many of the same witnesses he likely would have called at trial itself: White House lawyers who might have refused to participate in such actions and advised against their legality; Trump campaign officials who refused to go along with the fake voter scheme; and a vice president who has rejected the idea that he has the authority to refuse or even delay the counting of electoral votes.

The analogy to a motion to suppress evidence is quite accurate. In motions to suppress evidence, the prosecution and defense often agree to a mini-trial to determine whether crucial evidence was obtained in violation of the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Special Counsel Jack Smith in his office in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2023.

Leah Millis/File photo/Reuters

The remedy for such a violation is the suppression of evidence, and the motion to suppress thus plays a surrogate role for the trial itself. If the evidence is suppressed, the prosecution will not proceed. If the evidence is not suppressed, the case continues. As in the current case against Trump, resolving these evidentiary issues is so crucial in cases that an appeal of the motion to suppress is often allowed before the trial begins.

A public hearing with witnesses would of course be a great service to the American public, as it would provide a better understanding of the actions Trump is alleged to have taken to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power. Voters deserve to know this before the election, and without the Supreme Court rulings, they might also have known whether they would vote for a two-time convicted felon for president of the United States.

But beyond the public interest, such a process is likely the only way Judge Chutkan can decide what evidence against Trump is admissible, and the only way she can build a strong case for appellate review. Decisions based on live testimony will give the appeals courts and the Supreme Court a much stronger basis on which to make their final decisions.

Jack Smith is just trying to get his damn case tried, a case that should have been tried a long time ago.

Shan Wu

Some commentators, such as Professor Randall Eliason, criticize Chutkan for making decisions or conducting proceedings before the election, arguing that such action would have been rushed. But the criticism of haste seems entirely misplaced in a case where so much time has already been wasted. Moreover, the use of the word haste seems to be a veiled criticism that the public interest in hearing evidence against Trump before the election is an inappropriate political motivation.

But that is not the case. Jack Smith is simply trying to get his damn case to trial, a case that should have been tried long ago. Every prosecutor wants and must push to get his case to trial as quickly as possible. Evidence can be lost, witnesses can be lost, and their memories can fade. It is in the interest of justice to be expeditious. But the blame for this slowdown lies squarely with the conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court.

The analogy between the presidential immunity decision and a legal labyrinth is particularly apt given the origin of the word. The word comes from the labyrinth built by the mythical Greek sculptor Daedalus to house the monstrous Minotaur. While the Minotaur’s labyrinth was built to imprison the monster, it also served as a shield for him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trumps-jan-6-case-could-still-blow-up-before-the-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos