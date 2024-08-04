Connect with us

Meanwhile, Britain's Royal Institute of International Affairs, better known as Chatham House, has warned that the gradual decline of private sector It is important to keep in mind that the economic slowdown of recent years is one of the root causes of the current slump in the Chinese economy.
Coincidentally or not, around the same time, the Peterson Institute for International Economics published a paper questioning whether manufacturing can still deliver inclusive growth. And the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations continues to push the narrative that China is engaged in a cold War with the United States.

The flood of negative criticism from foreign scholars and commentators is not surprising given the growing intensity of China-West relations. Ten years after China began to develop its comprehensive national security vision, any statement that refers to national security is still often perceived as threatening and hostile.

But how could China abandon its commitment to international cooperation and second-tier diplomacy? Even at the Third High-Level Plenum, for example, Beijing also hosted the Boao Forum for Asia's Global Health Forum.

The low-key event nevertheless brought together nearly 1,000 delegates from 41 countries and regions. Speakers included the president of the Boao Forum and the former UN secretary-general. Ban Ki-moonthe president of the health forums Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chunDirector-General Emeritus of the World Health Organization, and Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Keizo Takemi.
Despite the third plenum, Yin Li, Secretary of the Communist Party of Beijing Participants took time to attend the health forum. Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam-Cheng-Yuet Ngor highlighted the contributions the city has made and can make to improving global health.

It is worth emphasizing that Hong Kong has a role to play in China's second-tier diplomacy, and its efforts can help silence the argument that China is distancing itself from the international community. In this regard, it would be wise for Hong Kong to pay close attention to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), whether health-related or otherwise, as such efforts can lay the foundation for second-tier diplomacy.

Earlier this year, during my study tour to Tokyo, Kyoto, Tokushima and Kobe organized by the Japan Foundation, almost every government department, university and company in Japan was discussing actions related to the SDGs, including recycling, assessment of zero waste centers and strict air conditioning temperatures.

If Hong Kong wants to engage in deeper conversation and collaboration with countries like Japan, the SDGs can be a way to do so.

A pedestrian walks past air conditioners in Tokyo, Japan, on July 20. Global warming requires multilateral cooperation to find solutions. Photo: Bloomberg
Furthermore, the healthcare sector has emerged as a new driver of economic growth after the Covid-19 pandemic, as more and more people are following the latest developments in the sector more closely. Advances in areas such as biomanufacturing and telemedicine could easily be called new quality productive forces This issue was highlighted at China's third plenum and can help boost the country's high-tech manufacturing industry.
Hong Kong is looking to become an international hub for innovation, so it makes sense for the city to develop its healthcare sector. This would also help address common national and international health concerns and challenges, such as the speed of response to public health crises. Aging of the population and the balance between private life and development of health technologies.
If Hong Kong succeeds in establishing an internationally competitive healthcare industry, it could also potentially end its era of structural deficits and help the city revitalize the continent's economy.

Many public health stakeholders in Hong Kong would be willing to support the city's efforts to contribute more actively to global health. But we also need more active participation from all sectors of society.

By leveraging Hong Kong's unique East-West cultural fusion and as the only common law jurisdiction in China, we can use our knowledge of international cooperation and global norms to find a different path for China and the West than the one often cited. Thucydides' Trap.
It is ironic that despite Hong Kong world-class universities In research and development, we have paid so little attention to health diplomacy, a popular theme for cooperation in the global health agenda. We will need to catch up quickly to engage in global health cooperation and diplomacy, learning as we contribute.
As geopolitical pressures remain challenging, Hong Kong's potential develop biotechnology is, fortunately, widely recognized.

It is time for Hong Kong to leverage its distinctiveness to advance public health cooperation between China and the world, and show that true patriots are those who dare to keep China's promise and respond to its criticism with concrete actions.

Li Charles Kwun Yu is a doctoral student at the School of International Studies, Peking University.

