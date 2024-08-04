Politics
Opinion | Hong Kong's health diplomacy could belie China's idea of turning inward
The flood of negative criticism from foreign scholars and commentators is not surprising given the growing intensity of China-West relations. Ten years after China began to develop its comprehensive national security vision, any statement that refers to national security is still often perceived as threatening and hostile.
But how could China abandon its commitment to international cooperation and second-tier diplomacy? Even at the Third High-Level Plenum, for example, Beijing also hosted the Boao Forum for Asia's Global Health Forum.
It is worth emphasizing that Hong Kong has a role to play in China's second-tier diplomacy, and its efforts can help silence the argument that China is distancing itself from the international community. In this regard, it would be wise for Hong Kong to pay close attention to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), whether health-related or otherwise, as such efforts can lay the foundation for second-tier diplomacy.
If Hong Kong wants to engage in deeper conversation and collaboration with countries like Japan, the SDGs can be a way to do so.
Many public health stakeholders in Hong Kong would be willing to support the city's efforts to contribute more actively to global health. But we also need more active participation from all sectors of society.
It is time for Hong Kong to leverage its distinctiveness to advance public health cooperation between China and the world, and show that true patriots are those who dare to keep China's promise and respond to its criticism with concrete actions.
Li Charles Kwun Yu is a doctoral student at the School of International Studies, Peking University.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
