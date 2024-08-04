Bobby Nasution has the potential to fight empty boxes, harassing the abilities of North Sumatra characters





President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) son-in-law Bobby Nasution has the potential to fight the empty box in the 2024 North Sumatra (North Sumatra) gubernatorial election Photo/Doc SINDOnews.

Jakarta – President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) son-in-law Bobby Nasution has the potential to fight the empty box in the 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial election as the Medan mayor is backed by a big coalition. – President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) son-in-law Bobby Nasution has the potential to fight the empty box in the 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial election as the Medan mayor is backed by a big coalition. A number of political parties (political parties) that support Kahiyang Ayu's husband in the 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial election are the Gerindra Party, Golkar Party, National Awakening Party (PKB), National Mandate Party (PAN), Nasdem Party, United Development Party (PPP), Democrat Party, and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). Former Commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM), Amiruddin Al Rahab, said that insults to North Sumatran figures would occur if the election for the post of governor of North Sumatra was contested by only one candidate. Amiruddin first referred to the recent phenomenon of centralization of power held by political parties. Read also: Artists in regional elections, voters or cheerleaders? In this way, he believes, the government's machinery will not run smoothly. “Now, the centralization of power is in the hands of political parties. This is what is happening. What are the implications? Regional autonomy and decentralization of government are not working,” Amiruddin said in a webinar titled Challenging the Single Candidate Phenomenon for the 2024 Simultaneous Regional Elections organized by the Constitutional Democracy Initiative (CONSID), Sunday (4/8/2024). However, the CONSID leader questioned that the personality promoted by the party did not have the ability to explore the potential of his constituency. Then, he gave the example of North Sumatra (North Sumatra), one of the regions that has a couple of candidates supported by the majority of parties. “If you become the only candidate from North Sumatra in the gubernatorial election, it would really be an insult to the ability of the North Sumatran figures who have contributed a lot to the figures at the national level. Sumatra intends to develop North Sumatra, if that is the case, as a single candidate,” he said. However, Amiruddin believes that the General Election Commission (KPU) must make arrangements so that there is no single candidate in the 2024 elections: “If the procedure is also determined by the political parties to form it, it will be a shame for the KPU. The KPU, which has no power, will be forced to carry out the wishes of the party. Therefore, when there are so many single candidates, the KPU will have a headache,” he concluded. (RCA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1429073/12/bobby-nasution-berpotensi-lawan-kotak-kosong-pelecehan-terhadap-kemampuan-tokoh-tokoh-sumut-1722769680 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

