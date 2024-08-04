PM Modi inaugurates 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists





Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday inaugurated the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) in New Delhi. The theme of this year's conference is 'Transformation towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems'. The aim of this conference is to address the urgent needs of sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts. About 1,000 delegates from 75 countries took part in the conference. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed happiness that the International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) is being held in India after 65 years. He welcomed all the dignitaries on behalf of India's 120 million farmers, over 30 million women farmers, 30 million fishermen and 80 million livestock keepers. “You are in a land that is home to over 500 million head of cattle. I welcome you to this country that loves agriculture and animals, India,” Modi said. The Prime Minister highlighted the longevity of India's age-old beliefs and experiences in agriculture and food. He underlined the priority given to science and logic in the Indian agricultural tradition. He mentioned the existence of a complete science behind the medicinal properties of food. Modi highlighted that agriculture has developed on the basis of this age-old vision, mentioning the 'Krishi Parashar', a nearly 2,000-year-old treatise on agriculture based on this rich legacy. The Prime Minister highlighted the existence of a robust agricultural research and education system in India. “ICAR itself boasts of over 100 research institutes,” he said. He further informed that there are over 500 agricultural education colleges and over 700 Krishi Vigyan Kendras. Highlighting the importance of the six seasons in agricultural planning in India, the Prime Minister mentioned the distinct qualities of 15 agro-climatic zones. He noted that agricultural production changes if one travels a hundred kilometres across the country. “Whether it is farming in the land, in the Himalayas, in the desert, in water-scarce regions or in the coastal regions, this diversity is crucial for global food security and makes India a beacon of hope in the world,” Modi said. “Agriculture is at the centre of India's economic policies,” the Prime Minister stressed, mentioning that India's 90 per cent small farmers who own little land are the biggest force behind India's food security. He pointed out that a similar situation prevails in several developing countries in Asia, which makes the Indian model applicable. Citing the example of natural farming, the Prime Minister said that the positive results of promoting chemical-free natural farming on a large scale can be seen in the country. He also mentioned the focus on sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture in this year's budget, as well as developing a comprehensive ecosystem to support Indian farmers. Highlighting the government's emphasis on research and development of climate resilient crops, the Prime Minister informed that nearly 1,900 new climate resilient varieties have been distributed to farmers in the last ten years. He gave examples of rice varieties in India that require 25 per cent less water than traditional varieties and the emergence of black rice as a superfood. “Black rice from Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya is the preferred choice because of its medicinal value,” he said, adding that India is also keen to share its experiences in this field with the international community.

