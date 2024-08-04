The populist scenario behind the recent riots

There is surprisingly little analysis of the reasons behind the wave of far-right riots that has swept the country since the tragic events in Southport almost a week ago. Yet two things seem obvious.

Central organization suspected

First, even if anti-racist groups like Hope Not Hate have suggested that the protests, more than 30 planned for this weekend, are happening spontaneously, at the local level, there must be some degree of central organization, designed by someone, somewhere.

The locations are flagged well in advance. As Mr Pecksniff has pointed out here, they are not in places where Reform UK has done well, leading to the election of five MPs for the hybrid political party/limited company.

The rioters were clearly from out of town, with one witness pointing out that the disturbances ended well in time for the last train to leave.

Second, it is unlikely to be a coincidence that all this has started less than a month after the Labour government came to power. This is one of the first challenges Keir Starmer has faced. His opponents may have reason to be happy about that.

Which brings us to a third point: far-right riots are not unknown in the UK, but this is the first time that the rioters have had a small clique of MPs within Parliament who at best condone their violence and at worst encourage it.

The failure of Badenoch integration

Kemi Badenoch, the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next Conservative Party leader, gave a front-page interview to the Daily Telegraph (link not yet available on the site) in which she suggested that the riots were due to a failure of integration. She said there was a culture of silence about the effects of immigration. Under her leadership, the Conservatives would tell the truth and help stem the flow of Conservative voters to the Reform Party.

Are you completely deafened by the chorus of Tory leadership candidates condemning violent thugs on our streets? No? Read Ms Badenoch's carefully considered exploitation of the situation. (From the Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/yTMlKDtGnQ — Simon Pease The Careless Gardener (@SimonPease1) August 3, 2024

So far, it’s been selfish politics. We need to be tough on migrants to make sure people keep voting for us. You’d have to look very hard at the front page of the Telegraph to find a bland comment like: “Of course we condemn violence and injuries to police, the destruction of mosques, the burning of public vehicles.”

You would have to look very hard, because it is not there.

Richard Tice, deputy head of Reform UK, condemned the rioters. But notice how he slips in a dog whistle about how anyone involved who isn't from these shores should be deported. Hard to apply to the rioters we see in the press and on our television screens.

Farage's accusations of incitement to hatred

Nigel Farage, for his part, was accused of inciting violence by a former counter-terrorism chief, who questioned whether the truth was being hidden from us. The truth, of course, being the identity of the Southport stabbing suspect and whether or not he was an illegal immigrant and a Muslim.

We now know he is neither. We also know that the name was withheld because he was 17 and that is the law. A judge then ruled that he could be named, and he was. This is how the law works, except in Farage country, where it is always a malicious conspiracy of the left.

Farage then suggested that The far right may not be behind The riots were more a reaction to the fear, the discomfort, the unease shared by tens of millions of people. Of course.

Person before content

I wondered how someone like Farage, with no obvious talent other than provoking controversy and providing the media with a few colourful quotes, could have achieved such prominence in British politics, despite having stood for parliamentary elections eight times and been defeated every time except the last vote.

The man who has finally been elected as MP for Clacton seems to me to be the epitome of what I call personality politics. Like two other leading populists, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, he has constructed a personality for himself that is the complete opposite of who he really is, and that is what his supporters vote for.

Trump claims to be a patriot who is an outsider and a supporter of the common man against the establishment. A patriot who promised that if re-elected he would stop any new elections and whose supporters have tried to overthrow the legitimately elected government. An outsider who inherited billions and became a television celebrity.

Johnson's character, the bumbling, vain, happy-go-lucky buffoon, is again far removed from reality. He is an amoral opportunist, totally dishonest, lazy and conceited. But people voted for this character, at least until the reality was revealed and he was ejected in disgrace.

(His name isn't even Boris. He goes by Al or Alex. The name was adopted because it looks good in headlines. It's all completely wrong.)

Farage's appeal

As for the MP for Clacton, I read an interesting exchange on Twitter/X. Obviously, being on social media, one cannot vouch for its accuracy. But one post describes a conversation between two women a few weeks before the election. One of them said she did not like Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer. But what we need, she said, is a bit more Nigel.

It became clear that she didn't know much about Farage. Did she know that he was immensely rich, having made his fortune in the City, the other asked? No, she didn't. Did she know that his politics were extremely right-wing? She didn't.

She had accepted the character that Farage had constructed, the cheeky, cheerful, twinkling-eyed man of the people, a glass of beer always in his hand. (The man of the people who travels in a chauffeur-driven car.) Good old Nigel. Well, let's have a little more.

What Farage, Trump and Johnson, these politicians with strong personalities, share is a complete lack of principles. They believe in nothing but themselves and their own interests. Trump has no discernible policy apart from tax cuts for his wealthy supporters.

Johnson is, as I said, amoral. He has no core beliefs and would support any cause that served his own interests. Note how he could have supported on each side on Brexit.

It is harder to discern what Farage actually believes. It is clearly about self-promotion. The financial benefits of being an MP and support trumpprobably.

It is questionable whether he has a very strong opinion on immigration. But given photographed in the English Channelwho seems to be doing his part to repel these boats, is part of his character. That is what the voters of Clacton have chosen. May it do them a lot of good.

Attention, buyer

I often met people like Farage in the City when I was writing about business and finance. They were all jolly, they knew each other well. We need to get together for a while, mate. Rah-rah!

And they all had something to sell. And whatever it was, you didn't want it.