Donald Trump Jr. presents his plan to 'stop' Kamala Harris





Former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., on Saturday outlined a plan to “end” “election interference” by illegal immigrants, who some Republicans say are committing election fraud, and defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race on July 21, following weeks of infighting between the Democratic parties over whether to pass the torch to the next generation after his debate fiasco with Trump in late June in Atlanta. Biden also endorsed Kamala Harris on the day he withdrew from the race, and she is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

In an op-ed published Saturday by Fox News, Donald Trump Jr., a staunch supporter of his father, wrote that Democrats “have put America last and noncitizens first, by opening our borders, dismantling election safeguards and accepting the vote of noncitizens.”

He continued: “We deserve a secure system in which our future is decided by our citizens, not by this anti-American version of the Democrats. Led by Vice President Kamala Harris, they have undermined our country at every turn, welcomed invasion at the border, and encouraged non-citizens to cancel out the voice of Americans.”

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, is seen on July 16 in Milwaukee.

Since Kamala Harris began her presidential campaign, Republicans have accused her of being too soft on immigration. In 2021, Biden tasked her with leading the administration’s diplomacy with Central American countries (El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras) to address the “root causes” of migration. But she has never been in charge of border security. While illegal immigration increased significantly under Biden, it also increased in the final months of Trump’s presidency, after hitting a low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Democrats have a clear plan: to allow illegal immigrants who break the law to cross the border and remove barriers that prevent them from accessing the ballot box. This is election interference and we must stop it,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in his Saturday op-ed. “Protecting the right of Americans to decide the future of our country is our top priority, and we are doing everything we can to prevent non-citizens from voting. But the most important thing we can do is return President Trump to the White House.”

Newsweek reached out to Harris' campaign for comment and to Donald Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, for comment from Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday afternoon.

There is no evidence to support claims that dozens of illegal immigrants voted in the last election or that Democrats plan to collect illegitimate votes in the next election. A study published by the Brennan Center for Justice in 2017 found that in 42 jurisdictions, of the 23.5 million votes counted in the 2016 general election, there were 30 incidents of suspicious noncitizen voting, or about 0.0001 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump is currently facing four criminal counts for allegedly trying to overturn Biden's 2020 election victory during the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Trump has claimed without evidence that the election was stolen from him due to widespread voter fraud.

The former president also faces 10 counts in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state. Meanwhile, more than a dozen Trump allies are also facing election conspiracy charges in Georgia. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and says the prosecution against him is politically motivated.

Project to prevent non-citizens from voting

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have filed lawsuits in several states to combat non-citizen voting.

In New York, they successfully challenged a local law that would have allowed more than 800,000 noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. In June 2022, the New York State Supreme Court ruled that such a law violated the state constitution.

Republicans also sued two Vermont towns, Montpelier and Winooski, for allowing legal residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in municipal elections, but the Vermont Supreme Court ruled in January 2023 that this did not violate the state constitution.

They have also filed lawsuits over non-citizen voting in North Carolina and Arizona, two key states in the 2024 presidential election.

The SAVE law is adopted

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE), a Republican-led bill that would require people seeking to register to vote to provide proof of U.S. citizenship. It is already illegal for noncitizens to register to vote or vote in federal elections. Five Democrats joined 216 Republicans in passing the bill.

The bill's passage follows Republican Party claims that Democrats wanted the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years to be used to gain votes in this year's elections.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, before the bill passed: “Why are Democrats so adamantly against ensuring that only American citizens vote in our elections? They want to turn illegal immigrants into voters. We need to pass the SAVE Act to stop that.”

