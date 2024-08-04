Wayanad tragedy: Chinese premier sends condolences to PM Modi, landslide victims | India News





NEW DELHI: Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolences has Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed sympathies to families who have lost their loved ones in the Tragic landslides has Wayanad in Kerala.

“On August 3, Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister Modi over the landslides in Kerala. Li Qiang said he was shocked to learn that a landslide had occurred in Kerala, causing heavy losses,” Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on 'X'.

“On behalf of the Chinese government, he expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the wounded,” the envoy said on Sunday.

Landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 claimed 308 lives, relief operations The situation is escalating as teams continue to search for people believed to be trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations in Wayanad, Kerala entered its sixth day on Sunday.

Landslides in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas have caused major devastation and many people are still missing.

Wayanad District Collector Meghashree shared details of the ongoing efforts.

“The rescue operation is in full swing. Today, more than 1,300 forces are deployed… volunteers are also there… yesterday, volunteers who had gone for the rescue operation were stranded there, today we are taking precautions so that this does not happen,” the Wayanad district collector told news agency ANI.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed that night police patrols have been instituted in Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas where landslides occurred. Action will be taken against those who enter the homes or areas of the victims at night, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

No one should enter the houses or areas of these places at night without permission from the police for the purpose of rescue operations, he added.

The Indian Air Force on Saturday airlifted one ZAWER radar and four REECO radars from Siachen and Delhi to strengthen search operations in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad.

Also, the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army and Indian Air Force successfully rescued three people stranded at Soochipara Falls in landslide-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.

