The Odious: Trump's Nephew's New Book Reveals Sordid Past | Donald Trump





All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way is a 352-page portrait of Trumpian dysfunction. With the help of Chris Christie's co-author and Fox News commentator Ellis Henican, Fred Trump III makes for a well-paced and captivating read.

The author is the son of the late Fred Trump Jr. and the nephew of Donald Trump. Trump III thinks his uncle is a fool, vindictive and terrified of losing, but also someone who has a hard time accepting responsibility. Responsibility always falls on someone else.

In my family, which sometimes resembles a 1950s sitcom cast, my Uncle Donald had his own role, writes Fred III. He was the odious character.

No surprises there.

Many of his adult traits, his determination and quick wit, were first revealed in his childhood.

Over time, they got worse.

I can't sum up his beginnings in a single slogan, but I think I can make two: I want to do what I want to do and also it's not fair.

Think about Trump’s reaction when he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, or when he was defeated by Ted Cruz in the Iowa caucuses in 2016. You get the picture. If Trump can’t win, the system must be rigged.

Fred Trump III is a New York real estate executive who has had a career outside the Trump Organization. He and his wife Lisa are advocates for disability rights. Their son William Trump has a lifelong neurological disability, which his father describes in great detail.

When Donald Trump was a teenager, he was sent to a military school. There, he rose through the ranks of cadets. He was very strict about everything, Fred informs us. When he conducted inspections, he showed no mercy.

On the other hand, thrust into such a high leadership position, this determined senior official suddenly forgot how to lead. The past is just prelude. Fast forward to the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. As president, Trump repeatedly told governors that the burden of caring for the sick rested primarily on their shoulders.

Martin O'Malley, a Democrat and former Maryland governor, called this a Darwinian approach to federalism. Trump has also argued that more Covid testing creates more cases.

At the time, one administration official told the Guardian: “Trump's body is simply collapsing. He's killing his own supporters.”

Fred Trump III's father was the black sheep of the family. He drank too much and died too early. After his death, family man Fred C Trump cut Fred Trump III and his sister, Mary Trump, out of his will, at the request of Donald and his surviving siblings.

Williams’ condition required constant care and a mountain of bills. Trump III now wants to give a big thank you to Williams’ extraordinary angels, his caregivers, as well as his medical professionals and others. For a time, Donald Trump was the only family member to contribute to the cost of Williams’ care. Eventually, he became reluctant.

Donald took a second to think about the whole situation, Fred wrote. “I don’t know,” he finally said with a sigh. “He doesn’t recognize you. Maybe you should let him die and move to Florida.”

Trump III describes his own reaction: Wait! What did he just say? That my son doesn't recognize me? That I should let him die?

Did he really just say that? That I should let my son die so I could move to Florida?

Really?

All this from a president who boasts of being the most pro-life president in American history.

ignore newsletter promotion

Register for The Stakes US Election Edition

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a presidential election with far-reaching consequences

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

And then there’s the question of race. Steve Bannon once wondered whether Trump, his former campaign and White House chief, was racist. He had never heard Trump use the word “nigger,” but could easily imagine him doing so, Michael Wolff wrote in Siege, his second tell-all book about Trump.

Now, with less than 100 days to go until the election, Fred Trump III has his answer. In a fit of rage, he says, the N-word burst out of Trump's mouth.

In the early 1970s, someone left two dents in the roof of Trump's white Cadillac convertible.

Donald was furious, Fred remembers. He was really furious.

“Niggers,” I remember him saying in disgust. “Look what the niggers have done.”

When the Guardian revealed the existence of this passage, the Trump campaign issued a categorical denial.

“This is completely fabricated and completely false,” said Steven Cheung, a spokesman. “Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been thoroughly debunked. Tell that to Bannon and Wolff.”

For his part, Bannon compared Trump's infamous escalator ride to announce his candidacy to Triumph of the Will, the Nazi propaganda film directed by Leni Riefenstahl, according to Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted, by Jeremy Peters, a New York Times reporter.

Mary Trump probably wouldn’t be impressed by the Trump campaign’s denial either. In 2020, she published Too Much and Never Enough, a best-selling novel about her family and her uncle. Speaking on the book’s promotional tour, she said her uncle was clearly racist.

Fred Trump III says he never voted for his uncle. He voted for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden instead. Did I want the Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade? No.

Fred also believes that Stormy Daniels' affair with Donald Trump, which led to her 34 convictions, was due to bribes. Now, as Trump faces Kamala Harris, the overarching forces of race and gender will take center stage in the election campaign.

America is not done with the Trumps, writes Trump III. And neither am I, it seems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/04/fred-donald-trump-new-book-all-in-the-family The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos