



Madan Rathore took charge as BJP president at the party headquarters in Jaipur on Saturday. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and former CM Vasundhara Raje were among those present on the occasion JAIPUR: Compare the Russia-Ukraine conflict to two bulls fighting with crossed horns, Rajasthan BJP's newly appointed state president Madan Rathore congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the safe return Indian students Amid the battle. At his inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Rathore said that Prime Minister Modi intervened by holding the horns of the two bulls to separate them and thus brought our children home safely. PM Modi East.

In his 15-minute speech, Rathore expressed his admiration for Modi, saying that top world leaders, prime ministers and presidents, are always eager to get Modi's autograph. Rathore thanked people for Modi's re-election, stressing that the latter's third term would help realise the vision of making India a Vishwa Guru Rathore apologised for the shortcomings in his speech, attributing them to his enthusiasm and the overwhelming support he received upon his new appointment. Rathore also expressed gratitude to former CM Vasundhara Raje for her guidance, pledging to implement her advice and live up to the expectations of the central and state leaders. The new BJP chief reassured the grassroots workers of their vital role in the party's success, urging them to promote the positive achievements of the BJP government. “This is your government, so give the right message about it,” Rathore said. We have also recently published the following articles IFS, IAS officers clash in Madhya Pradesh

A conflict erupted when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers opposed a Madhya Pradesh government order amending the APAR process for IFS officers, alleging that it violated a Supreme Court ruling. The IFS claimed that this undermined its authority and impacted conservation efforts. IAS officials supported the new rule, citing its adoption in other states. Prime Minister Modi chairs meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in Delhi with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. The meeting, attended by senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, focused on state government plans and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

