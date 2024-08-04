How Kamala Harris Calls Out Donald Trump on His Debate Dodges





As Donald Trump pulls out of a scheduled debate with Vice President Harris, he makes new demands while Harris' campaign denounces his shenanigans. Eugene Daniels joins The Weekend to discuss.August 4, 2024

