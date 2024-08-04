Nusantara secures nearly Rp60 trillion investment from private parties: OIKN





Private investments have been received for the construction of hotels, residential areas, shopping centers and schools, among others. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The development of Indonesia's new capital Nusantara, which is being carried out in phases, has so far received nearly 60 trillion rupiah (about $3.7 billion) in investment from private parties, according to the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN). “Investments from private parties have almost reached Rp 60 trillion. Ignore the hoaxes that say this (project) is stalled, there is no development, no investment,” Alimudin, OIKN deputy for social and cultural community development, said at the ASN 2024 festival on Saturday. According to him, in the initial phase until 2024, the development of Nusantara focuses on completing the construction of basic infrastructure, such as drinking water infrastructure, toll roads, shopping malls and several other public facilities such as hospitals and educational institutions. He stressed that investments from private parties have been received for the construction of hotels, residential areas, shopping centers and schools, among others. Alimudin also informed that a construction inauguration event will soon be held in Nusantara involving the banking sector. He affirmed that the OIKN will soon prepare a presidential regulation to accelerate the development of Nusantara, as some regulations need to be adjusted to the needs so that the acceleration of development can be achieved in line with the target of completion in 2045. The MP stressed that the development process of Nusantara is still long and takes time, adding that the benefits of the development of the new capital will be seen after 20 years of development. Furthermore, he also stressed that the development of Nusantara is part of a great story for Indonesia. Earlier on Thursday (August 1), acting OIKN chief Basuki Hadimuljono said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would hold the first cabinet meeting in Nusantara, located in East Kalimantan. Indonesia will hold the first independence anniversary commemoration ceremony in the new capital on August 17, 2024. The ceremony will be directly led by President Jokowi. Related News: OIKN Confirms Completion of 21 Civil Servant Housing Towers at IKN

Related News: OIKN Confirms Completion of 21 Civil Servant Housing Towers at IKN

Related News: IKN Palaces, Ministry Buildings Ready for Independence Day Ceremony, Minister Says

