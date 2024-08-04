India's Ola Electric goes public, Australia and US two plus two, Indonesia's GDP





Welcome to your week in Asia.

Indian electric scooter maker Ola is set to go public in the country's biggest share sale this year, Australia holds a two-plus-two dialogue with the United States while Indonesia releases the latest growth figures for Southeast Asia's largest economy.

A series of results are also expected with some of Japan's biggest carmakers, including Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific and South Korea's Naver.

MONDAY

Imran Khan's legal troubles

Monday marked a year since ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was jailed on a series of charges, including corruption and leaking state secrets, that the former cricket star denounced as politically motivated. Khan’s legal troubles appear far from over, as the military-backed government shows little sign of agreeing to negotiations with the popular opponent.

GDP: Indonesia

Benefits: Itochu

TUESDAY

US, Australian officials meet in Maryland

Senior US and Australian defence and diplomatic officials will meet in Annapolis, Maryland, as the allies seek to further strengthen ties in the face of a more assertive China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will meet with their Australian counterparts, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles, as part of the 34th Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).

Monetary policy: Australia

WEDNESDAY

China Economic Data

China is due to release its latest trade data on Wednesday, as its cheap exports have sparked global concern. Inflation data is due out on Friday, which will provide a gauge of a flagging domestic consumer market.

Thai court rules on dissolving Move Forward party

Thailand's Constitutional Court is set to rule on a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the opposition Move Forward party. The case is linked to Move Forward's earlier plan to amend a law against royal insults that shields the country's revered monarchy from criticism.

Results: Cathay Pacific, SGX, Honda, Mazda, SoftBank, Sony

THURSDAY

GDP: Philippines

Monetary Policy: India

Results: China Mobile, SMIC, Swire Pacific

FRIDAY

Indian company Ola Electric goes public

Shares of Indian electric scooter maker Ola are set to begin trading in its stock market debut after an initial public offering aimed at raising 61.45 billion rupees ($734 million). The SoftBank-backed company's stock sale is expected to be the country's largest IPO this year, and the first for an electric vehicle maker to list on an Indian exchange.

Japanese Prime Minister on his way to Central Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to travel to Central Asia for a three-day visit, where he will attend Japan's first joint summit with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan. The visit is part of Kishida's efforts to strengthen trade and diplomatic ties with the energy- and resource-rich region.

Benefits: Naver

