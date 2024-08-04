Centre to introduce bill to amend Waqf Act, Karnataka BJP leader highlights in letter to PM Modi





The central government is set to table a bill in Parliament that will amend the Waqf Act, according to multiple media reports. Karnataka BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil highlighted a letter he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, in which he had urged the central government to repeal the “draconian and unconstitutional Waqf Act”. I had written a detailed letter to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to repeal the draconian and unconstitutional Waqf Act on 04-09-2023 The Centre has now decided to introduce a bill to amend the Endowments Act, including by controlling the extensive powers of the Endowments Boards. pic.twitter.com/ONpVTOQxEe – Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) (@BasanagoudaBJP) August 4, 2024 With his proposal now taking shape, Patil said in a post on social media platform X: “The Centre has now decided to introduce a bill to amend the Waqf Act, including by controlling the sweeping powers of Waqf Boards to declare any land as its own property. The bill proposes to amend Sections 19 and 14 of the Waqf Act to change the composition of the Central Waqf Board and State Waqf Boards.” Patil also welcomed the Modi government's decision and said the Waqf Act had become “a tool to grab assets of innocent people”. He also alleged that the Act had given “unchecked powers to Waqf boards and properties”. “Once this bill is approved by both houses, the Waqf will not be able to label any property as a Waqf asset,” Patil added. Samajwadi Party MP Mahibullah Nadvi also shared his thoughts on the bill which is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon. VIDEO | “Any bill is presented taking into account the law and rules of the religion concerned. According to the Constitution, whatever the religion, its sentiments must be taken into consideration. No mosque or madrasa randomly says that this property belongs to someone. Waqf pic.twitter.com/dXIA6kYUle — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2024 He said in an interview with the news agency PTI“Any bill is presented taking into account the law and rules of the religion concerned. According to the Constitution, whatever the religion, its sentiments must be taken into consideration. No mosque or madrasa randomly says that this property belongs to someone. The Waqf Commissioner is an official officer and he studies all the documents properly and then he takes a decision.” Published August 04, 2024, 08:39 EAST

