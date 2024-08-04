The government has quietly abandoned the Conservatives' plan to cut 66,000 public sector jobs.

In the cuts announced in October 2023, Jeremy Hunt pledged to freeze the numbers and eventually return them to pre-Covid levels.

But documents released by the Treasury last week confirmed the freeze had been abandoned, alongside plans to reduce the overall number of cases.

The civil service workforce has increased from around 380,000 before the Brexit vote in 2016 to around 480,000 by early 2023.

A Treasury insider defended the approach, pointing out that departments were still being asked to cut administrative budgets by 2%, which could mean job cuts.

Sir Keir Starmer's decision to scrap planned civil service cuts came after he appointed Sue Gray, a former mandarin, as his all-powerful chief of staff.

Ms Gray was previously the second most senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office, the government department responsible for overseeing Whitehall.

Expanded powers over Labour Party policy

Her recruitment was controversial, as she rose to prominence through her role in the Partygate investigation that led to the downfall of Boris Johnson.

She now has sweeping powers over Labour policy and has surprised some within the party by actively lobbying for causes such as the redevelopment of Casement Park.

But senior Tories criticised the move. Mr Hunt said: “Labour is putting Whitehall before the taxpayer.”

We have taken the difficult decision to reduce the civil service workforce to 2019 levels in order to implement important measures such as increasing defence spending to 2.5%.

But if even relatively obvious decisions like this are sidestepped, then it becomes abundantly clear that the Chancellor must invent fictitious black holes to justify tax increases.

The increase in civil service staff numbers was attributed to expansions in ministries needed to cope with the negotiated departure from the EU and the challenges of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson first pledged to cut the size of the civil service by a fifth by May 2022, meaning more than 90,000 jobs would have to be cut.

New policies don't always have to mean new people

Mr Hunt, who was retained as chancellor by Rishi Sunak, outlined his own plans at the Conservative Party conference in October 2023.

He then said: We have the best civil servants in the world and they have saved many lives during the pandemic by working day and night.

But even after the pandemic is over, we will still have 66,000 more civil servants than before. New policies do not necessarily have to involve new people.

So today I will freeze the expansion of the public service and put in place a plan to reduce its workforce to pre-pandemic levels. This will save $1 billion next year.

And I will not lift the freeze until we have a proper plan, not just for the public service, but for all public sector productivity improvements.

Last week, Mr Hunt's successor Rachel Reeves abandoned several Conservative projects, saying she had inherited a $22bn black hole in spending plans.

A Treasury document providing further details indicates that the cap on civil service staff numbers announced by the previous administration will be lifted.

Sources also confirmed that the job cuts plan had been abandoned.

It's a chumocracy

Critics of the measure have long argued that no detailed explanation of how the cuts were to be implemented was ever announced by Mr Johnson or Mr Hunt.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who as a cabinet minister under Mr Johnson backed the cuts drive, was critical.

Sir Jacob said: “What happened was that the Labour Party came to power and it turned out to be a chumocracy.”

You are taking money from pensioners who vote Conservative and giving it to civil servants who you think are your voters and you want to employ even more of them. This is pie-in-the-sky politics at its finest.

A Treasury source defended the approach: “The Chancellor has repeatedly lobbied Treasury officials to improve efficiency. It was one of the main areas she focused on when she discovered the £22bn black hole and it led to the savings in the document.”

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA, which represents civil servants, said: “The previous government's approach of setting a fixed reduction in staff numbers was not only an intellectually futile approach to driving efficiency, but also led to perverse outcomes such as increased consultancy spending across the civil service.”

They were repeatedly told that this approach was impractical, but they preferred to settle for easy headlines rather than concrete solutions.

The civil service is a complex organisation with half a million employees in over 250 different organisations. The idea that we can imagine the ideal staffing level for 2029, simply based on what it was in 2019, shows that there has never been any serious management of staffing levels, or any attempt to match the commitments of the government with the resources allocated by ministers.