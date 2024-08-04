The Problem With Calling Trump and Vance Weird





Democratic politicians and pundits have recently taken to hurling this insult at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance: “That’s weird.” As an academic who has made his academic career partly out of celebrating weirdness, I object. Trump and Vance do not deserve that compliment.

The strange should be understood as anything that is astonishingly contrary to the ordinary, predictable, and easily understandable. It is a contrast to the normal. Take the example of blades of grass. Although no two are identical, their variation is limited. But here is a blade of grass that divides into three halfway up, each finger curling around a loop. Why would it do that? It is a strange blade of grass!

Recently, my family and I visited Hayao Miyazaki’s enormous Ni-Tele clock in Tokyo. What an odd object: it stands on the side of a skyscraper, complete with mannequins and giant bird claws. When noon strikes, a claw opens to reveal a smiling sun, a fish tail strikes a gong, and a bell-headed mannequin performs a zany dance. Nature also offers plenty of oddities, like the miraculously thin, Seussian rock stacks of Bryce Canyon in Utah, the surreal mineral deposit terraces of Pamukkale in Turkey, and the gloriously bizarre fish and mushrooms around the world.

Democrats are capitalizing on the way they label Trump and Vance as weird. The word has been used enough by allies of Vice President Kamala Harris and her presidential campaign to garner significant media coverage as a political strategy, and even praise for its success. The resonance of that strategy seems to reflect a widespread misunderstanding of who is really weird. The term should evoke the guy who unicycles through Berkeley in a top hat; the bright business student who drops out to live on an organic seed farm; the middle schooler who plasters his dorm room with posters of squid and snails, ignoring popular culture in favor of a deep fascination with the biology of mollusks. Each is, in his or her own way, a wonder of nature, and the world is a richer place because of them.

The behavior of Trump and Vance, by contrast, reflects something more troubling. Their views on women and reproductive rights, such as denigrating the former and opposing the latter, are inappropriate and rightly in the minority. But these views, unfortunately, are not rare enough to be truly bizarre. In fact, in contemporary America, Trump and Vance are normal, predictable, and easily understandable. They are ordinary, self-serving politicians who conform to the demands of those who have rewarded their behavior.

And even if these perspectives were more unusual, that wouldn’t be the source of these politicians’ evil. Yes, some unusual things are bad, like serial murders. And Trump has his moments of bewilderment, given his frequent references to the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter during the campaign. But things and people aren’t bad because they’re weird. It’s a serious mistake to consider the nature of Trump and Vance’s estrangement from liberal values ​​to treat weirdness as their primary flaw.

What is liberalism? It is tolerating, even celebrating, others who have different values ​​and practices. Liberal parents allow their children to make choices other than their own. Liberal societies are pluralistic and egalitarian, and do not require their citizens to adhere to the dominant culture and religion.

There are always gardeners who would rather mow the weird blade of grass, and there are also people who are bothered by others they consider weird. These are the people for whom weird is the best insult. In the conformist hellscape of middle school (or at least some middle schools), groups of kids who look the same and value their normality even more, the fact that they are seen as normal, make fun of kids who don't fit in easily, like the mollusk lover. I myself was insulted as weird at school. But I have come to accept my own weirdness and weirdness in general. I have come to realize that using weird as an insult is implicitly accepting a conformist worldview, a worldview that devalues ​​rather than appreciates difference and novelty.

Our Democratic politicians and pundits are, and should be, better than this. Democrats pride themselves on being the party of diversity, embracing people with a wide variety of worldviews, cultures, sexual orientations, life experiences, and interests, and making room for nonconformists and those outside the mainstream.

Using the term “weird” as a term of derision, as if it were the best description for Trump and Vance, may be politically expedient right now. But it denigrates the real weirdos. It is more accurate to say that Trump and Vance are liars, authoritarians, political shape-shifters without conscience, and wrong on policy. These are sufficient and more appropriate reasons to vote against them.

Eric Schwitzgebel is a professor of philosophy at UC Riverside and author of The Weirdness of the World.

