International Conference of Agricultural Economists: An opportunity to consolidate India-Africa partnership in food security

India is hosting the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) in Delhi from August 2 to 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Chief Guest and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the Guest of Honour.

It is interesting to note that the last time India hosted this ICAE In 1958, he visited Mysore, with Jawaharlal Nehru, then Prime Minister of India, as his guest of honor. A little deeper, one discovers that the ICAE actually has its roots in India. The founding president of the ICAE was Lord L. K. Elmhirst, the British agronomist. Rabindranath Tagore cabled Elmhirst at Cornell in the spring of 1921, requesting a meeting in New York. When they met, Tagore expressed to Elmhirst his concern for the villages around Santiniketan, north of Calcutta, which seemed to be on the verge of disintegration. He said that he had already acquired a farm in the village of Surul that could serve as a village relief center, but that he had not yet found the proper means to do so. He invited Elmhirst to join him, to which Elmhirst accepted. He arrived about a year later, bringing with him a promise of financial help from Dorothy Straight, his future wife.

Tagore made his attitude towards villages clear: “If I can free even one or two villages from the bonds of ignorance and weakness, there will be built there, on a tiny scale, an ideal for the whole of India… Our aim must be to give these few villages complete freedom – education for all, the wind of joy blowing through the village, music and recitations as in the good old days. What our people need more than anything else is a genuine scientific education which can inspire in them the courage of experiment and the initiative of mind which we lack as a nation.”

It is from these roots that ICAE has flourished over time. It is perhaps the largest congregation of agricultural economists engaged in global food and nutrition security, which is becoming a growing challenge in the face of climate change and geopolitical conflicts. India’s success in ushering in the Green Revolution and the White (Milk) Revolution is well known. But the African continent still struggles to overcome food shortages. Nutrition security, especially of children under five, remains a challenge for India and Africa. Given that the African Union has been invited to become a permanent member of the G20 during the Indian Presidency, it opens the doors for India and Africa to learn from global developments in food and agriculture, and also to promote South-South collaboration and mutual learning to overcome their food and nutrition security challenges.

In this context, ICAE is organising a special session in which the experiences of 20 major Indian states were compared with those of 15 African countries from 2004-05 to 2019-20. Both regions have a lot of experiences to share. The findings of this unique study show that: first, high debt service ratios lead to lower agricultural spending relative to social protection; second, African countries systematically underfund agriculture compared to Indian states, hampering productivity and efforts to reduce child malnutrition; third, increasing public spending on agricultural research and development and extension is crucial, as both regions underinvest in these high-return areas; and fourth, the study suggests reforming subsidies and reallocating resources to infrastructure and research and development to boost agricultural growth and improve child nutrition outcomes. Agricultural investments pay off in terms of poverty reduction and savings on social expenditure. Food distributions have their role to play in food crises, but must not hamper growth and job creation in rural areas.

Globally, in the fight against world hunger, the human and financial costs of complacency are alarming. Recent developments, including increasing conflict, the climate crisis and the economic slowdown, combined with the lack of concerted global action, make the United Nations goal of “Zero Hunger” by 2030 seem increasingly unattainable. A new study by the University of Bonn (ZEF), Germany, and FAO shows that an additional investment of $21 billion is needed to achieve this goal. annually in agriculture and rural areas to end world hunger by 2040.

India’s G20 presidency last year and Brazil’s this year had a positive impact on shaping the global agenda for food security and hunger eradication and presented for the first time a bioeconomy strategy paper for the G20. Brazil has now followed up on this initiative in an even more concrete manner with the G20 countries. China has also recently launched its bioeconomy strategy. It is commendable that India facilitated the African Union’s accession to the G20 platform during its presidency.

It is now all the more important to ensure that South-South collaboration is vibrant. The developed countries of the G20 can contribute to solving food and nutrition security challenges in the Global South by tackling climate change by supporting resilience and sharing science and innovation for food systems transformation. This is what Africa and South Asia, which together represent nearly 3 billion people on this planet, can call for. Investing in climate resilience requires adaptation, mitigation and systems transformation, the latter facilitated by building the bioeconomy that would benefit from global investments, including from the Global Climate Fund. The sequence of G20 presidencies over these four years (2022-25, Indonesia, India, Brazil and next year, South Africa) shows signs of change in food systems governance. A well-functioning global food system is primarily in the interest of the Global South. This is evident when they are in the driver’s seat.

We hope that the Indian Prime Minister will take up this Southern agenda within the G20 and also bring dynamism to the agri-food relations between Africa and India for the common good of almost a third of humanity.

Braun is the former president of the International Association of Agricultural Economists, director general of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and currently a member of the ZEF. Gulati is professor emeritus at ICRIER. Views are personal.