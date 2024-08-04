Imran Khan insists on constitutional boundaries for any negotiations





Islamabad, AUGUST 3: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday again expressed openness to holding talks, stressing that any discussion must follow constitutional provisions.

“I will hold discussions while respecting the Constitution,” the former prime minister said in a speech to reporters at Adiala jail, where he has been incarcerated for nearly a year.

Khan's remarks come amid a push to negotiate with the military, for which he called on the institution to appoint a representative for the talks.

“We are ready to hold talks with the army. The army must appoint its representative. [for negotiations]” he said during a recent hearing at the Adiala

The former founder of the ruling party and other senior leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, as well as many PTI workers, are implicated in various cases related to the May 9 riots that erupted after Khan was arrested in a corruption case last year. The riots led to the vandalism of military installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi and the house of the Lahore Corps Commander, triggering a nationwide crackdown on the PTI.

Since then, Khan has repeatedly expressed his preference for engagement with the military rather than the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government.

The stance has sparked a sharp reaction from the government, which has accused Khan of trying to “politicise” the military while offering the PTI a seat at the negotiating table. The party faces a potential ban, which Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said would be implemented once the institutions make their decision.

“The PTI should review its behaviour and demand an apology from the government. [state] Institutions and the masses [and then] “Maybe a solution could present itself for them,” the minister noted. He added that the imprisoned prime minister was inviting the military to intervene in politics while pretending to defend civilian supremacy.

Imran Khan on Achakzai and Sher Afzal Marwat

On the negotiations, Khan reiterated the PTI's long-standing demand to get back its mandate, which was allegedly stolen from it. He questioned how negotiations would take place with the incumbent government, suggesting that it would collapse if the election results of only four constituencies were examined.

Responding to allegations that Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman and Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai had refused to engage with the military, Khan clarified that he had instructed Achakzai to negotiate with political parties instead.

“Achakzai will only [hold] “Let's talk to the political parties,” he said.

Asked about his U-turn from his earlier statement that Achakzai was in talks with the army, Khan mocked the PML-N for abandoning its “vote ko izzat do” (respect for the vote) narrative. “The biggest U-turn that a person has done is the one who demanded respect for the vote but instead gave respect to the ‘boot’ himself,” he remarked.

Regarding the termination of Sher Afzal Marwat's membership in the party, Khan initially refrained from commenting. When pressed for questions, he said he would discuss the issue at another time.

