How will the parties prepare for the new mandate?

The Turkish parliament has been on recess for two months after an intense and controversial legislative period. The last debate in the General Assembly focused on the bill authorizing the killing of stray dogs, which was passed despite strong objections from opposition parties.

The summer break will be an opportunity for all parties to prepare for the new period which will begin on October 1.

Supreme Court Decision on Atalay

Immediately after the parliament closed, the Constitutional Court (AYM) ruled that the parliament's decision to strip Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP) MP Can Atalay of his parliamentary seat was “legally null and void.”

Opposition parties have demanded the restoration of Atalay's parliamentary status and his release. However, the parties have still not been able to debate this issue in parliament due to the parliamentary recess.

However, on August 15, parliament will hold an extraordinary session during which Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will deliver a speech.

The situation of Atalay is expected to be discussed by the opposition parties during this extraordinary session. The AYM's decision will be recorded for the first time during this session.

Erdogan awaits Assad's response

One of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's main goals for some time has been to arrange a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and launch a “normalization process.”

Assad has nevertheless expressed several reservations, notably on the withdrawal of the Turkish army from Syria. Erdoğan is expected to keep this meeting on the agenda.

President Erdoğan is expected to take a short break in the coming days, after which he is expected to embark on an intensive schedule involving a series of contacts and meetings, including on foreign policy.

AKP to work on new legislative proposals

MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will spend the two-month summer vacation in their constituencies.

Party officials will consider the draft law on the teaching profession and the 9th legal package, which were postponed until October due to scheduling conflicts. In addition, preparations for the 10th legal package and a new tax package will continue until the new legislature.

Preparations will also be made for possible changes related to the social security reform, which was discussed in the context of pensioners.

CHP organizes thematic gatherings

The chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, is expected to take a short break in August.

The main opposition party said Özel would continue to hold thematic rallies and provincial tours. The CHP has already held rallies for hazelnut and tea producers, retirees and teachers.

One of the main items on the CHP agenda was the statutory convention scheduled for September. Preparations for the convention and discussions on the amendments that will be implemented will continue throughout the summer.

The new system to be established at the convention aims to allow all party members to elect provincial and district leaders, preventing influential party members from dominating and steering electoral processes.

The number of members of the Party Assembly, which currently stands at 60, will be increased. Discussions will also be held on the introduction of gender and youth quotas for Party positions.

DEM Organizes Rallies for “Bread and Justice”

The pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) will also continue its work on the ground throughout the summer.

The DEM party is expected to continue its “Bread and Justice Meetings” and work to strengthen party organizations. It also plans to hold an “organizational conference” in September.

Resignations of senior İYİ officials may continue

Facing turbulent times, officials of the nationalist opposition party İYİ (İndağı) will spend the summer months touring provinces and districts to regain the party's lost momentum.

As talk of potential further resignations swirled, there were rumours that high-ranking officials could also be among those resigning.

Preparations for the two-party conventions

Temel Karamollaoğlu, chairman of the Islamist opposition Felicity Party (SP), has announced that he will not run again at the party's next congress due to health problems. The congress, which will elect the new SP chairman, is scheduled to be held in November.

The right-wing opposition party DEVA, which has already held its provincial congresses, has also mentioned the autumn for its general congress, perhaps in September.

Popular Alliance prepares for new constitution

Shortly before the parliamentary recess, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with the leaders of all political parties represented in the parliament and asked them for procedural suggestions for the new constitution.

These proposals are expected to be collected throughout the summer and a new constitution process is expected to be launched in October. If the parties respond positively to the call for a new constitution, a negotiating table is expected to be set up during the new legislature. The office of the speaker of parliament and AKP officials will spend the summer preparing the new constitution.

The AKP and the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are also preparing to change the parliament's rules of procedure, considered the “constitution of parliament.”

The two parties are expected to work on a proposed amendment over the summer, then discuss it with other parties and present it to Parliament.

Municipalities take on new challenges

Recently, AKP politicians and President Erdoğan have started to attack municipalities using the debts to the Social Security Institution (SGK).

The government is expected to take further steps paving the way for the seizure of municipal assets due to debts owed to SGK.

At the same time, the CHP announced that it would not enforce the law requiring municipalities to collect and kill stray dogs. Under the law, municipal employees who fail to enforce it are subject to imprisonment.

The government has been stepping up its attacks on local governments since suffering a huge defeat in the 2024 local elections.

