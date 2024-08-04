President Surprises GK Center 12th Anniversary Celebration at Ciputra Artpreneur Mega Kuningan – Odiyaiwuu.com

Jakarta, ODIYAIWUU.com Big family Galang Progress Center (GK), one of the volunteer supporters of President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi since the first term of the government, celebrates the 12th anniversary of the GK Center (HUT) at Ciputra Artpreneur, Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta, Saturday (3/8).

Vice President-elect 2024-2029 Gibran Rakabuming Raka confirmed as guest of honour GK Center who will be present at the reflection event as well as the commemoration of a decade of President Joko Widodo's administration. However, Gibran, the mayor of Solo, did not attend the event. Against all expectations, it was President Jokowi who was present.

GK Center General Chairman Kelik Wirawan admitted that he was surprised when the head of state suddenly found himself in the middle of the GK Center anniversary celebration. Samson's most beautiful and memorable song was played again and accompanied Jokowi's steps into the event venue for Jokowi's loyal volunteers. There was applause and a sense of emotion because, against all expectations, the head of state was in the middle of the event.

Kelik Wirawan expressed his pride in the President's presence at the event. Jokowi's presence, he said, brought additional enthusiasm and motivation to all volunteers to continue contributing to the nation and the state.

The GK Center, which has supported Jokowi from the beginning, now also supports his continued development under the leadership of Prabowo-Gibran. “With a vision that is in the direction of a more advanced and prosperous Indonesia, Prabowo and Gibran are considered capable of taking this country to the next stage,” Kelik Wirawan told Odiyaiwuu.com in Jakarta, Sunday (4/8).

President Jokowi in his speech emphasized the responsibility of the leadership towards the Indonesian people who number 280 million people. The President also emphasized the importance of synergy between the government and society in facing global challenges as well as continuous efforts to improve the welfare of the people.

In development, big steps are needed for something called sustainability to be necessary. This commitment has been expressed many times by Pak Prabowo Subianto, Jokowi said.

For this reason, the former mayor of Solo invited the volunteers of the GK Center to support all programs that will be implemented by the new government under the leadership of Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Hearing Jokowi's invitation from the stage, the GK Center volunteers who packed Ciputra Artpreneur immediately welcomed him with enthusiasm and thunderous applause. From the podium, Jokowi proudly smiled at the transformation of Galang Progress into Galang Sustainability.

“I am pleased that this afternoon Mr. Kelik stated that the GK Center fully supports the sustainability that will be ensured by the new government of Mr. Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” said Jokowi, former governor of DKI Jakarta.

On this occasion, the Minister of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia, Budi Arie Setiadi, Jokowi's volunteer body and community leaders were also present. The event became even more lively with various artistic and cultural performances depicting the heterogeneity of Indonesia.

The event was also spiced up with a fashion show by GK Ladies and Advanced Indonesian Women (PIM) to pamper the eyes of the volunteers who filled the event venue in the heart of the metropolitan city.

Miss Indonesia 2023, Central Java, Kanya Puruhita Amarilis with Miss Indonesia 2022 Lampung Feby Annisa, model Kaajel Kaur and friends from Advanced Indonesian Women (PIM) presented various Indonesian Kebaya motifs accompanied by the GK Band with Brandjangan and friends.

A decade of President Joko Widodo's leadership has left a deep and diverse impression on the Indonesian people, said Lana T Koentcoro, chairwoman of GK Ladies. As an activist of a women's organization, Lana explained Jokowi's impressions over a decade in the fields of education and health.

The Smart Indonesia program and the Smart Indonesia Card are some of the initiatives launched to improve access to education at all levels of society. In the health sector, the Healthy Indonesia Card program and efforts to improve health facilities in remote areas show the government's commitment to improving the quality of life of the community, Lana said.

In social and cultural areas, Jokowi promotes tolerance and diversity. “His government is trying to maintain harmony between different ethnic and religious groups in Indonesia, although issues of intolerance and radicalism remain challenges,” said Lana, who is also the general chairperson of PIM and who was behind the successful launch of the commemoration of National Kebaya Day through Presidential Decree Number 19/2023.

Even though we did not invite many volunteers and the GK community, because of the volunteers' love for Mr. Jokowi, you could see that the hall was full. “I was happy to see Pak Jokowi looking happy when he met the GK Center volunteers,” said Ade Rukmini, one of the leaders of the GK Center.

This event was not only a sad moment for the volunteers of the GK Center. In a few days, Jokowi will leave the reins of power and become an ordinary person, just like his volunteers who remain loyal to him.

Emotions accompanied the former Solo mayor's decision to leave his loyal volunteers. Be healthy, father. Don't forget us, said Eny, a volunteer from the GK Center in Sukabumi who came all the way to Mega Kuningan just to meet Jokowi, his idol. (Ansel Deri/Odiyaiwuu.com)

