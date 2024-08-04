Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in only one key state, poll finds





Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a near deadlock in this year's national presidential race, with Harris leading in one key swing state, according to a new poll released Sunday.

The poll comes nearly two weeks after President Joe Biden's unprecedented decision to drop out of the race and endorse Kamala Harris. She has since enjoyed broad support within the party and is poised to lead the Democratic race in November.

A CBS News/YouGov poll of 3,102 registered voters surveyed between July 30 and Aug. 2 and released Sunday shows Harris leading in the swing state of Nevada. The poll, which did not specify how many statewide voters were surveyed, puts Harris ahead of Trump by 2 percentage points in the western state, 50 to 48 percent, respectively.

In three other key states – Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania – Harris and Trump are deadlocked, tied with 49%, 48% and 50% of the vote, respectively.

On the other hand, aggregate New York Times polls show Harris trailing in two of those states, 47 percent to Trump's 49 percent in Pennsylvania and 48 percent to Trump's 49 percent in Michigan.

According to the CBS News/YouGov poll, Trump, the Republican nominee, is leading in three key battleground states. He is ahead by one percentage point in Wisconsin, 50% to 49%, and by three percentage points in Georgia and North Carolina, 50% to Harris's 47%, according to the poll. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The overall New York Times poll, on the other hand, finds Trump and Harris tied with 49 percent of the vote in Wisconsin.

Despite trailing in some key states, the CBS News/YouGov poll of likely voters puts Harris ahead of Trump by one point in national polls, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen at a campaign rally in Atlanta on July 30. Former President Donald Trump is seen at the Republican National Convention on July 16 in Milwaukee. Harris and Trump are in a dead heat in the national race in this year's presidential election, with Harris leading in one key swing state, according to a new poll released Sunday. More ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty/ Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Images

FiveThirtyEight, another national poll aggregator, says Harris is also ahead of the former president (45.1 to 43.6 percent) as of Sunday afternoon, giving her a 1.5 percentage point advantage.

By contrast, the Times national poll shows Trump leading Harris by one point, 48 to 47 percent. However, if third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is included in the poll, Harris and Trump fall into a tie at 44 percent.

When it comes to demographic gains, the CBS News/YouGov poll found Harris leading among women voters, finding that 70% of registered women voters believe Harris’ policies will help them, while 43% believe Trump will. That question has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Harris is doing well with black voters, with 81% of likely black voters supporting her, compared to 73% who previously backed Biden in July. An overwhelming majority, 80%, of registered black voters believe Harris’ policies will help black people, compared to 20% who think the same about Trump.

In an emailed statement Sunday, the Trump campaign publicly responded to the poll, writing: “The fake news media continues to help dangerously liberal Kamala hide her record of economic failure and soft-on-crime policies. Now, as this analysis shows, they are even going so far as to point to polling scales to inflate the results in her favor.”

The campaign email continues: “The latest CBS/YouGov poll of registered voters nationwide, showing margin of error shifts in the national poll between President Trump and Kamala Harris, is entirely the result of a methodological decision to allow ideology to shift significantly, while maintaining weights on age, partisanship, and race to ensure the survey does not appear to have been manipulated.”

The poll's methodology states that “the survey included an oversample of Black respondents. The final sample as reported was weighted by gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census' American Community Survey and American Population Survey, as well as the 2020 presidential vote.”

Newsweek reached out to YouGov's press team via email on Sunday. Newsweek also reached out to the Trump and Harris campaigns via email on Sunday.

Updated 04/08/24 at 3:07 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional context and commentary from the Trump campaign.

