Narendra Modi government's historic gift: turning West Pakistan refugees into proud landowners





Refugees from West Pakistan (archive image) Photo: PTI Jammu: As the shadow of discriminatory Article 370 fades in memory, Refugees from West Pakistan Indians are celebrating a hard-won victory. On the fifth anniversary of its repeal, they have been granted the ultimate gift: the right to own the land they have farmed, lived on and loved for decades. This historic decision of the Board of Directorschaired by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaends their five-decade struggle for property rights. How the destruction of artwork 370 restored their dignity These families, previously considered “non-state subjects” and deprived of the right to vote in elections to the legislative assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, were granted domicile status by the Indian government after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The decision marks an important step, responding to long-standing demands from these families who have been demanding property rights for decades. After domiciliation, they now obtain land ownership rights For generations, these refugees were deprived of any sense of belonging and forced to flee their homes in West Pakistan to settle in Jammu region as second-class citizens. But their perseverance has finally paid off, as they now have the right to own the land they have called home for decades. This important step enables thousands of families in the Jammu region to enjoy equal status with the displaced persons of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The move responds to a long-standing demand, recognising their right to property and dignity. In a gesture of equality, the administrative council also extended property rights to the 1965 displaced persons. The Ministry of Finance will put in place safeguards to prevent abuse and unauthorized encroachment on state land. This historic decision demonstrates the government’s commitment to justice and equality, providing a sense of permanence and belonging to those who have been displaced for far too long. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, one where they can live without fear of displacement or discrimination. Get the latest live news on Times Now along with breaking news and top headlines from India and around the world.

