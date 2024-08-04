Irish Finance Minister Jack Chambers has confirmed that a tax on e-cigarettes and electronic cigarettes is set to be introduced next year, with details currently being worked out within the Department of Finance and Revenue. Chambers outlined the intention to advance the measure in the upcoming October Budget, with details to be revealed on Budget Day. The tax is being developed with the aim of being implemented in 2025.

In May, the Irish government approved a ban on the sale of tobacco products to people under the age of 21. The move, which is aimed at reducing smoking rates in the country, follows data showing a high susceptibility to smoking among young adults aged 18 to 21. E-cigarettes in particular are considered smoking cessation tools and are therefore exempt from the ban.

Ireland is aiming to become the first EU country to implement such a measure, with the aim of reducing adult smoking rates to below 5%. While the proposed legislation exempts people currently aged 18 to 20 from the ban, it will not apply to this cohort for a “transition” period. It also does not affect the minimum legal age for vaping. However, Taoiseach Simon Harris has raised concerns about the unregulated use of nicotine pouches among students, stressing the need for government action to address the issue.

The King's Speech was a missed opportunity

Poorly designed legislation, such as banning flavored e-cigarettes and restricting in-store displays, could have harmful consequences, such as encouraging former smokers to return to cigarettes and increasing black market activity.

Meanwhile, during the King's Speech earlier this month, King Charles announced the new UK government's intention to restrict the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes by reintroducing an updated version of the Tobacco and E-Cigarettes Bill. Global Vaping AllianceMichael Landl criticized the plan, saying generational smoking bans are ineffective because they usually fail. He stressed that less harmful alternatives like vaping should be at the heart of anti-smoking strategies, citing scientific evidence and real-world examples of success like Sweden. Landl warned that ignoring the evidence and continuing to implement failed policies would lead to more harm and higher smoking rates.

Similarly, the UK Vaping Industry Association (United Kingdom) said The King’s Speech could have been an opportunity to properly address the legislation. The group criticised Rishi Sunak’s government for trying to rush the bill through Parliament, without allowing for proper debate or including the voices of the UK’s 5.6 million vapers.

Dunne warned that poorly designed laws, such as banning flavoured e-cigarettes and restricting in-store displays, could have harmful consequences, such as driving former smokers back to cigarettes and increasing black market activity. Conversely, well-designed legislation could help the country's 6.4 million smokers quit, prevent many deaths and save the NHS substantial treatment costs.

The public has lost confidence in local legislators

Echoing similar sentiments, last month a group of vapers Riot Control Labsstaged a publicity stunt by delivering a life-size Boris Johnson figurine encased in protective glass to Westminster during election week, hoping to spark discussion and put vaping legislation back on the agenda.

The group stressed that a continuation of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ tough anti-smoking and vaping policies would include a potential ban on disposable e-cigarettes and flavoured products. They stressed that Sunaks’ proposed legislation would be detrimental to the vaping industry and the millions of adult smokers trying to quit.

Riot Labs CEO Ben Johnson has criticised the government’s attempts to pass what he sees as unjustified vaping laws, saying they would reduce choice and discourage smokers from quitting. Johnson also stressed the group’s support for measures to curb youth vaping, such as a licensed retail system.

Boris Johnson’s stunt follows another protest by Riot Labs and Right Vape, who opened The Flavourless Vape Shop in Northampton to showcase the potential future of vape shops if restrictive legislation is passed. The event gained widespread public attention when a Rishi Sunak impersonator at the launch was mistaken for the real prime minister and was goaded by a passerby.

In the meantime, a survey A UKVIA survey ahead of the general election has revealed a lack of confidence in the ability of the main political parties to deliver a smoke-free Britain. The survey surveyed vapers, ex-smokers, policy experts and representatives from the vaping and retail sectors. Only 10% of respondents trusted the Labour Party to tackle the health impacts of smoking, 9% trusted the Liberal Democrats and just 1% believed the Conservatives were capable of delivering. Although Labour was seen as the most capable, the 10% support indicates a low level of confidence.