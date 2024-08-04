Amit Shah predicts 2029 general election results, gives advice to opposition: 'Learn to…' India TV





Image source: PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 4) made a prediction for the BJP as well as the opposition for the 2029 general elections and said that Narendra Modi will return as the Prime Minister of the country and the INDIA bloc will also sit in the opposition after the upcoming general elections. His remarks came while addressing a rally in Chandigarh after the inauguration of the Manimajra 24×7 Water Supply Project. What did Amit Shah predict? “I want to assure you that whatever the opposition wants to say, don't worry. In 2029 also, the NDA will come (to power), (Narendra) Modi ji will come,” Shah said. In the same breath, he mocked the opposition over its increase in seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said that it thinks it has won the elections with some success and pointed out that the BJP has consistently won more seats than the Congress in the last three elections, in this election itself. “They (opposition) feel that with some success, they have won the elections. They do not know that in three elections, the number of seats won by the Congress, the BJP has won more than in this election (Lok Sabha poll 2024),” he said. “They don't know. The only member of the NDA, the BJP, has more seats than the total number of seats of their entire alliance. These people, who want to create uncertainty, are constantly saying that this government will not work,” the Home Minister added. Amit Shah's advice to the opposition He advised the INDIA bloc to learn to work effectively in opposition. “I want to assure the friends in the opposition that not only will this government complete its five-year term, but the next term will also be that of this government. Be prepared to sit in opposition and learn how to work effectively in opposition,” he added. In this year’s general elections, the BJP won 240 seats, a significant drop from the 303 it had won in 2019. The party managed to form the government as the NDA, in the pre-poll alliance of various parties, comfortably crossed the majority mark. The JDU and the TDP are two major allies of the incumbent government. The Congress, on the other hand, won 99 seats, improving its tally by 52 seats over 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his third consecutive term and has become the only prime minister to do so after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. (With contributions from agencies) ALSO READ |PM Modi chairs key meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in Delhi

