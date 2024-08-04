Foreign leaders congratulate Party General Secretary and State President To Lam





Foreign leaders have extended their congratulations to President To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee.

General Secretary and President To Lam holds talks with Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and delegates attending the meeting of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam on the morning of August 3. (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended his congratulations to President To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). The message says: I am very happy to learn that you have been elected General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee. On behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and in my own name, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to you. In recent years, the CPV has thoroughly implemented the spirit of the resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Party, focusing on promoting Party building and achieving new results in promoting socialist building and the cause of rejuvenation and the open door. We are confident that under the unswerving leadership of the CPV Central Committee, the entire Vietnamese Party and people will successfully realize the goals and tasks set by the 13th National Congress of the CPV, unswervingly promote preparations for the 14th National Congress, and steadily advance toward the “two 100-year goals” of the founding of the Party and the country. China and Vietnam are socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers. Last December, I paid a state visit to Vietnam, during which the two sides announced the building of a strategically important China-Vietnam community with a shared future, opening a new path and a new chapter in relations between the two parties and the two countries. I am ready to join hands with Comrade General Secretary To Lam in leading the building of an increasingly substantial and deepened China-Vietnam community with a shared future, jointly promote traditional friendship, consolidate political trust, deepen strategic exchanges, boost substantive cooperation, bring greater happiness to the people of both countries, and make active contributions to the cause of peace and progress of mankind. I wish you further achievements in your noble position.” At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the results of the meeting of the Communist Party Central Committee fully confirmed Lam's high political prestige, proving her contributions to socio-economic development and raising the country's position on the international stage. “We highly appreciate your efforts to consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries. I hope that there will be more constructive dialogues and coordination on pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda. This will certainly meet the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Vietnam, contributing to firmly strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” the Russian president wrote. In his message, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his firm belief that under Lam's leadership, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam will reap many great achievements, develop rapidly in all fields and maintain the country's important role in the region and the world. “I believe that the relations between the people of Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to grow closer and maintain peace, stability, bilateral friendly cooperation, solidarity and development,” the Cambodian king said. With 100 percent approval votes, State President Lam was elected as the new Party general secretary at the Central Committee meeting on August 3. Vnplus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.sggp.org.vn/foreign-leaders-congratulate-party-general-secretary-state-president-to-lam-post111591.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos