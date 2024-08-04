Donald Trump's Stupid Attacks on Brian Kemp Come at a Very Tough Time for the GOP in Georgia





Never mind the lack of evidence to support these attacks. During his 90-minute speech, the former president reopened festering internal wounds within the Georgia Republican Party and left his fellow Republicans perplexed and furious at the timing of his tirade.

Former President Trump called out Governor Kemp while campaigning in Atlanta on Saturday, saying the governor was “very bad for the Republican Party.”

For months, Trump has refrained from publicly confronting Kemp and other Republicans he wrongly blamed for his 2020 election defeat. And now, with the Georgia race as close as ever against Vice President Kamala Harris, he has chosen to reopen the divide?

Attacking a popular and effective governor is not only wrong, it’s politically foolish, said Cole Muzio, a conservative activist and close Kemp ally. The stakes are too high for the candidate to indulge in pettiness and jeopardize his own chances.

Credits: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Within minutes of Trump's shootings, a full-scale campaign was underway with MAGA loyalists and mainstream Republicans rushing to defend Kemps and restore some semblance of GOP unity.

“I wish there was less focus on Governor Kemp. He was part of the MAGA solution,” said state Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine. “Kamala Harris is the threat. This is the message from Georgia that will take us back to full red.”

Martha Zoller, a conservative commentator, can only cringe at what she describes as a huge miscalculation. Enthusiastic Democrats are closing ranks around Harris, and senior Republicans fear they need Kemp and his powerful political network more than ever.

Gov. Brian Kemp says Biden, Trump must stay focused during presidential debate

Trump wrongly believes that MAGA Republicans are the majority of the electorate, Zoller said. And he's alienating people instead of bringing them together.

Kemp is obviously no stranger to hurling insults at Trump. But dragging his wife Marty into this back-and-forth in the run-up to an election crossed a red line. Kemp made that clear in a scathing response that ended in six words.

Leave my family out of this.

Kemps’s turbulent history with Trump is part of Georgia’s political lore. Trump blamed the governor for his 2020 defeat, then launched an extraordinary campaign to oust him from office in 2022.

He recruited former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to run for the seat and then did more to support his campaign to oust Kemp than any other candidate. Perdue overestimated Trump's influence on the voter base and underestimated Kemp's popularity. He lost by 52 points.

After that drubbing, Kemp and Trump eventually reached an uneasy truce. While their alliance was not a happy one, both were united behind a common goal: to reclaim Georgia, the scene of a Republican humiliation in 2020, when Democrats won the state for the first time in decades.

That’s what made the timing of Trump’s punches so puzzling. Trump has avoided attacking Kemp at previous rallies in Georgia and held his tongue even after the governor revealed he had voted blank in the state’s presidential primary.

Credits: TNS

Kemp, for his part, has turned down the heat by repeatedly affirming his support for Trump after he won the nomination. More recently, he has eased tensions with Georgia's pro-Trump Republican Party and traveled to Milwaukee to shore up his support for the Republican ticket.

But on Saturday, the divisions exploded again in the spotlight. Trump allies said he was furious to learn that Kemp planned to skip his rally, that the governor had not attended since 2020 and that Marty had written in her husband’s name rather than vote for Trump in the presidential primary.

“You’re going to do a lot better with a better governor,” Trump told rallygoers. “I don’t want his support. I don’t want his support. I just want them to do their job for Georgia. And you know what? He’s the governor and he should support the Republican Party.”

Bill White, the organizer of the Buckhead city-building initiative, is one of the Trump confidants who pushed the former president to take a tougher stance on Kemp. He said Kemp's decision not to attend the rally left a bitter taste in Trump's mouth.

“I don’t blame him for being so upset,” White said. “The Republican governor of Georgia needs to show up and work every day to help drive out the vote for President Trump and protect America from Kamala. Period.

Former U.S. Representative Doug Collins, a favorite of Trump supporters, tried to see a silver lining in the fallout from the case.

It is known that the president and the governor have problems, but I believe that all are determined to win in November and beat Vice President Harris.

Clearly, the backlash has not been concealed. Some have been disappointed that Trump has exposed cracks that previously seemed healed, or at least pushed aside, at precisely the wrong time.

“A lot of Republicans like me might decide not to vote in the presidential election at all because of nonsense like tonight,” said Allen Peake, a former Republican lawmaker. Trump may have just lost Georgia.

And the renewed tensions raise questions about how Kemp, consistently the state's most popular Republican in polls of Georgia voters, wields his considerable influence.

Over the years, he has built a powerful political network whose primary task is to help Republicans in swing congressional districts win or keep their seats.

The governor has already revved up the cogs of his voter mobilization machine, devoting more than $1.5 million to the cause. Trump's campaign could use that organizational muscle to bolster him in November, but it seems unlikely that he will change course at this point.

As for Georgia Democrats, they are rejoicing in their rapid turnaround. Just a few weeks ago, they faced a united Republican Party and growing internal divisions over the viability of President Joe Biden. Now, they are happy to exploit the infighting within the Republican Party.

“I’m thrilled to see the GOP self-implode and devour its own,” said Democratic state Rep. Derrick Jackson. “In the meantime, we will continue to expand our tent in Georgia to include Never Trump Republicans who want to save our democracy.”

Credits: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

