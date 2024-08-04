Jokowi optimistic about success of flag ceremony at IKN

Bogor, VIVA – President Joko Widodo is optimistic about the success of the flag commemoration ceremony on August 17, 2024 at IKN and the development that will continue under the leadership of President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Jokowi made this known to Red and White Solidarity (Solmet) General Chairman and TKN Deputy Chairman Prabowo Gibran Sylfester Matutina and Government Policy Support Network (JPKP) General Chairman Maret Samuel Sueken during a joint lunch. Kepiting Kenari Resto, Balikpapan, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Jokowi was accompanied to the lunch by First Lady Iriana with the acting head of the IKN, who is also the PUPR Minister, Basuki Hadimulyo, and his wife, the deputy head of the IKN and deputy minister of ATR BPN, Raja Juli Antoni, the Minister of State. Secretary Pratikno and his wife, Minister of Transportation Budi. Karya Sumadi and his wife, as well as the commander of Paspampres, Pangdam Mulavarman, the chief of the East Kalimantan police and the acting governor of East Kalimantan.

Garuda Palace IKN Nusantara, East Kalimantan

“The President invited us, as the public, to have lunch together so that we can get the latest information on the development of IKN and the preparations for the flag ceremony on August 17, 2024 to be held at IKN,” Sylfester Matutina said in a written statement in Bogor on Friday.

The President, he said, also asked the two men to visit IKN so that they can see with their own eyes all the developments of IKN and then provide accurate and correct information to the public.

Earlier, the President also invited several artists and influencers for a working visit and spent three days at IKN, from Sunday, July 28 to 30, 2024, to monitor the progress of the IKN project.

During the lunch, the President spoke with the Head/Deputy of the IKN Authorities and Ministers about the progress of the IKN development and the preparations for the flag ceremony. Basically, Silfester said, based on reports and discussions, including live monitoring on the ground and a three-day stay at IKN, the construction is between 90 and 100 percent complete and IKN is ready to become the iconic venue. memorial service on August 17, 2024.

Tap water is safe to drink in Garuda Palace area IKN Nusantara, East Kalimantan

“The President also asked both of us about the community’s response to IKN, the nutritious food program, including the legal challenges and injustices the community has faced. In addition, he also asked about the Solmet volunteer organization’s joint activities with Malaysia and “Malaysia reported that Saudi companies are involved in pre-authorization of Umrah pilgrims, as well as creating programs and protection systems for Indonesian migrant workers abroad,” he said. said.

After finishing the meal and taking the President to Sepingan Airport, they headed to IKN. After only two hours of gentle and winding drive, they arrived at IKN and immediately had coffee at the Construction Workers Canteen (HPK) canteen.

There are 17 HPK towers employing 17,000 construction workers. The HPK facilities are fully equipped and comfortable, with air-conditioned/ventilated beds, clean bathrooms and a spacious kitchen providing all food and drinks, and there is an ATM. Meanwhile, another 10,000 construction workers live in public housing outside the IKN.

“So, in fact, water and electricity are available at IKN from the moment the construction of 17 HPK towers is completed at the end of January 2023,” Silfester said.

Meanwhile, what Jokowi meant was that electricity and water were not included in his statement at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport on July 8, water and electricity for the central government area (KIPP) including the Ceremonial Square, the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Office (Garuda Palace), Secretary of the State Assembly (KSP, State Secretary and District Secretary), Coordination Offices of Ministries I, II, III, IV, Headquarters of Ministerial Offices and ASN Residences.

“But since IKN left on Friday, August 2, 2024, water and electricity have been provided, even an elevator, air conditioning and furniture have been installed. In principle, all the facilities are at 90 percent, some even at 100 percent,” he said.

“You can even drink drinking water without boiling it, even for the commemoration area of ​​August 17, 2024, tents, poles, podiums, giant screens have been installed, including the access roads around the Presidential Palace, Garuda Palace and the Ceremonial Square. (National Axis), he said.

“So, I saw with my own eyes that according to the statement of the President and the ministers when we ate together at Resto, the conduct of the second announcement ceremony at the IKN was already 90-100 percent complete. Kenari, Balikpapan, Tuesday, July 30,” he said.