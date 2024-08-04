Lebanon should accept Erdogan's offer to intervene

Lebanon is expected to ask Turkey to deploy in the south, creating a buffer zone between Hezbollah and Israel. (AP)

All eyes are on Lebanon and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah is in a situation where it is doomed whether it does or not. The only scenario that could save the situation is the intervention of a third party.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has embarked on an assassination spree, ordering the killing of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in southern Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran as the latter attended the inauguration of the new president.

Israel claimed the strike on Lebanon was in response to the deaths of 12 children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. Although no independent investigation was conducted, Israel quickly concluded that Hezbollah was responsible for the deadly rocket attack.

Is this a case of déjà vu? In 1982, Israel used an assassination attempt on its ambassador in London as a pretext to invade Lebanon. Israel blamed the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), although it was not the PLO that was behind the attempt. It was Abu Nidal, a PLO splinter group, that was behind the attempt. So Beirut residents fear that the tragic incident in the Druze city could be used as a pretext for an invasion or attack outside the rules of engagement.

After Israel's double assassination, it is time for Hezbollah to react. And it cannot not react. The group must maintain its prestige and cannot appear intimidated by Israel. That would destroy its raison d'être: resistance against Israel.

But if Hezbollah responds, Israel will have to respond in return. Hezbollah’s audience expects a response that fits the narrative. A taxi driver in Beirut told me that the Israelis will witness a painful response and that the blood of innocent civilians will not be wasted. We are in a situation where neither side wants an escalation, but neither can afford to back down.

What is the solution? Is there a solution that would allow both sides to resume the diplomatic path? The Lebanese government has a plan to end the crisis. The foreign minister or the prime minister can appeal to the offer of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last week, Erdogan suggested that Turkey could intervene militarily to end the war in Gaza. He cited Azerbaijan and Libya. In both cases, Turkish intervention changed the course of the conflict. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Israel would not accept threats from a would-be dictator. However, Turkish intervention could be what both sides need to avoid a full-scale war.

The Lebanese government has not played the role it should have played to save the country. Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib

Hezbollah has said it will retaliate for the Israeli attack on Beirut, but it will have to wait for the right moment to attack. The United States hopes that Hezbollah's response will be limited, with few casualties, so that both sides can de-escalate the situation. But there is no guarantee that this scenario will occur. Hezbollah could respond painfully. De-escalation would then be impossible. Moreover, the cost would be unbearable for Lebanon. The country cannot tolerate an intensive air campaign. Both sides must save face and show that they are capable of protecting their own population. This is why a third party acting as a buffer is necessary.

In previous articles I wrote that Kosovo succeeded because it had a security guarantor, the United States. The various parties respected the ceasefire agreement because no one wanted to confront the United States. Here, Turkey can play the role of guarantor.

The problem is that the Lebanese government is not being proactive enough. After the Majdal Shams attack, Najib Mikati, the interim prime minister, issued a statement that reflected the weakness of the government and the impotence of the Lebanese state. This will encourage Israel to have a free hand in Lebanon. The government's current policy is a non-policy. Its aim is mainly to float and sail rather than to make decisions that could put it at odds with national parties or with regional or global powers.

But in this tense context, it is the responsibility of the Lebanese government to save the country. It cannot sit back and watch events unfold. The government should ask Turkey to deploy in the south, thus creating a buffer zone between Hezbollah and Israel. If Turkey is the guarantor of security, residents on both sides of the border could return home and diplomatic negotiations could resume.

The Turkish presence will be appreciated by both sides, even if they publicly claim that it limits their movements. It will provide them with an excuse to save face and defuse the situation. On the Lebanese side, Turkey is a Muslim country that has always supported the resistance in Palestine. Both Hezbollah and Turkey have recognized Hamas as a resistance force. From the Israeli perspective, Turkey is a NATO member, therefore a pro-Western power that will not attack Israel.

The Lebanese government has not played the role it should have played to save the country. The state must make this decision. It must appeal to Erdogan’s offer and start pressuring Hezbollah and the various factions to accept this arrangement. At the same time, it must engage and be proactive with the United States to ensure that Israel is subdued. The Turkish scenario must be presented as an alternative to a confrontation. The Lebanese government must act quickly because we are running out of time. Once a major escalation occurs, it will be too late to accept Erdogan’s offer.

Dania Koleilat Khatib is a specialist in U.S.-Arab relations, with a focus on lobbying. She is co-founder of the Research Center for Cooperation and Peacebuilding, a Lebanese nongovernmental organization focused on Track II.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News