



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh gratuity to kin of Madhya Pradesh incident victims | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences to the relatives of nine children who lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. In a message posted on X by the Prime Minister's Office, it was said: “The accident caused by the collapse of the wall in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh is heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families of the children who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.” PM Modi also announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for the injured. “The Prime Minister announced a gratuity of Rs 200,000 from PMNRF for the kin of each person who died in the Sagar accident in Madhya Pradesh. The injured will be given Rs 50,000,” an official PMO statement said. Earlier, Indian President Draupadi Murmu had expressed grief over the death of nine children. Speaking to X, Murmu said, “I am saddened by the news of the death of many innocent children in a heartbreaking accident in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. I pray that God gives strength to the bereaved parents and family members to bear this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children.” According to authorities, the incident took place around 8:30 am, with initial reports suggesting that the collapse was caused by heavy rains last night. Further, Minister Govind Rajput said that the administration is actively working on the issue. He added that the Chief Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured family. District Collector Deepak Arya confirmed that local police and rescue teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. “Nine children died in the incident. Two others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” Arya said.



