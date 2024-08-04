Inside Donald Trump's Efforts to Appeal to Arab Americans





The Biden administration’s diplomatic and military support for Israel’s war in Gaza has angered and dismayed many Arab Americans. It has created an opening that the Trump campaign, despite the former president’s vehement support for Israel and his bigoted remarks toward Muslims, has tried to exploit. Spokespeople like Richard Grenell, Trump’s former cabinet member, have spearheaded the campaign in Michigan, one of the most important swing states in the upcoming presidential election and the state with the largest proportion of Arab Americans in the country. Another leading campaign spokesperson on the issue is Bishara Bahbah, a former associate director of the Middle East Policy Institute at Harvard Kennedy School who recently launched the group Arab Americans for Trump. He campaigned in Michigan with Grenell and Lebanese-born businessman Massad Boulos, whose son is married to Tiffany Trump.

I spoke with Bahbah by phone about his efforts and a recent meeting he had with Trump. Our conversation, edited for length and clarity, is below.

Tell me what are Arab Americans for Trump. It’s a very catchy name, next to many other great names, like Jews for Jesus. What is this group?

Up until a few months ago, I was a registered Democrat. I voted for Biden in 2020. The Biden administration came into office saying that their priority was going to be Southeast Asia. They were more concerned about China and trying to strengthen the alliance against China. So they put aside the whole issue of trying to make peace between Israelis and Palestinians. They said, “We appreciate the Abraham Accords and we would like to continue them,” but the Gulf Arab countries have made it very clear that they will not return to the Abraham Accords until there is a path to a two-state solution.

You talk about the potential normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Exactly. Then the tragedy of October 7th happened. I understand that Israel felt the need to retaliate. But when their retaliation became excessive, supported by the relentless flow of weapons to Israel, we began to warn Biden: “Look, the election is coming. You continue on this path, and we are going to punish you. I am sorry, we are not going to vote for you in the election.”

This man came to power by announcing that he was a Zionist. In my view, an American president should not be a Zionist. An American president should be the president of the people of the United States.

American presidents since Truman have always been Zionists, haven't they?

No, they have had friendly relations with Israel. None of them have openly declared that they are Zionists, except Biden.

So tell me how you pitched Arab Americans for Trump.

The death toll in Gaza is beyond our wildest dreams, including the number of wounded. Currently, there are more than thirty-nine thousand dead and more than ninety thousand wounded. For me, that is enough. President Trump did not start a war during his presidency, and he did not allow wars to continue under his leadership.

It was Biden who ended the war in Afghanistan. Trump ordered strikes on Iranian targets, etc.

Yes, that's right, yes.

Just to clarify.

No, no, no. I am a political scientist by training. I have a PhD in economics and government from Harvard University, so I understand what you mean. But at the same time, the way Biden left Afghanistan is a disgrace. So I decided to start the Arab Americans for Trump movement. I traveled around the country and found that there was a considerable base of support for the former president. Now, after being introduced to Trump’s circle, particularly Ambassador Richard Grenell and Dr. Massad Boulos, we started traveling together, and the first meeting we had was in Troy, Michigan, in May of this year, where we met with about 40 Arab and Muslim American leaders. That meeting was very encouraging, although we found that there is some skepticism about President Trump.

You do not say it.

I'm not being ironic here. It's okay, Isaac, you can say whatever you want.

I'm just saying that it doesn't seem surprising that there is skepticism, given the ban on Muslims.

After that first meeting, we identified three issues that were of particular concern to the American Arab-Muslim communities. The first was a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a path to a two-state solution. The second issue was what some call the Muslim ban. In fact, that was a measure that was taken by President Obama.

The Muslim Ban Was Initiated by President Obama?

Go back and check the facts. Check the facts, please.

If I remember correctly, Trump had called for a total and complete blockade of Muslims entering the United States. That's a quote.

Yes. First of all, it was President Obama who began to more strictly control people coming from countries where there is political unrest. It turns out that most of them came from Muslim countries. No one will say that it was Obama who initiated the Muslim ban.

I was just confused because I remember Trump saying, “We need a total and complete wipeout.”

No, no, he did. He did. Not all the Arab and Muslim countries were on Trump’s list. There were only seven. They turned out to be Muslim countries. We were told that at our keynote meeting in Dearborn with Ambassador Grenell and Dr. Boulos. By the way, the president also sent Belal Muhammad as a goodwill gesture. He’s the Palestinian who just won the UFC championship. I don’t know if you’re aware of this. He brought him. And not only that, but while we were in the meeting, Ambassador Grenell tried to get the president on the phone so he could address the crowd. That’s how important this meeting was to the president.

Did the President call?

The president answered the phone or called Grenell back after the meeting was over.

Oh, it's a shame he couldn't speak while this was happening.

It's too bad. Yes. But it shows how important it was. Grenell kept looking at his phone and he said, “Well, I'm sorry, but I tried to call the president so he could talk to all of you, address all of you.”

Just to clarify for readers: You say this to show how important this meeting was to the former president. He wasn't there, but Grenell tried to reach him, and even though he didn't answer during the meeting, he actually called Grenell back.

He called Grenell back. Absolutely. He called Grenell back. And not only that; it was the president who sent Belal Muhammad, the UFC champion.

In the presidential debate less than two months ago, Trump said, during an exchange on the war in Gaza, that Biden had become like a Palestinian.

I know this statement very well.

How do you understand this statement?

Well, from my perspective, I'm an American of Palestinian descent. You saw it as an insult, in a derogatory way. However, it was later explained to us that he meant Hamas.

Oh, who explained that?

Doctor Massad Boulos.

Oh okay

Yes. I mean, I'm happy to share with you a lot of information that's not necessarily public. During the Republican National Convention, the president never mentioned the words Hamas or the ban on Palestinians or Muslims or Islam, Islamic terrorism. All of those things were no longer in the president's dialogue or speeches because he understands the value of our community.

I didn't notice that there was a language error. I should just say that if I ever do that on this call, if I accidentally say “Palestinian” when I'm talking about Hamas, I hope you'll correct me.

You and I would do that. Would President Trump correct himself? He wouldn't.

On June 4th, President Trump released a statement on Truth Social in which he said that if he had been president, the war in the Middle East, meaning the war in Gaza, would not have happened. That statement on June 4th also made it clear that he wanted to get back to the peace process. That statement was released after some of our meetings in Michigan, and it was meant to more or less reassure the community that he understood their concerns.

