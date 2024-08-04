Imran says it would be 'stupid' not to maintain good relations with the army





He says his criticism is aimed at individuals, not military personnel, because he is proud of soldiers and the armed forces. He says he has no hard feelings toward the United States, which he has previously accused of being responsible for his ouster as prime minister in 2022.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who blames the military for his ouster and 12-month imprisonment on what he calls trumped-up charges, has said it would be “stupid” not to have “excellent” relations with the military.

Ahead of the anniversary on Monday of his imprisonment on dozens of charges ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets, Khan also said in a written response to questions from Reuters that he held no grudge against the United States, which he has also held responsible for his ouster from power in 2022.

“Given Pakistan’s geographical location and the military’s significant role in the private sector, it would be foolish not to foster such a relationship,” Khan wrote in responses carried by his media and legal team.

“We are proud of our soldiers and our armed forces,” he said.

Khan has said his criticism since his ouster has been aimed at individuals, not the military as an institution.

“Miscalculations by military leaders should not be blamed on the institution as a whole.”

On Wednesday, Khan offered to hold “conditional negotiations” with the military if “clean and transparent” elections were held and “false” charges against his supporters were dropped.

The military and government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Khan's remarks. Both have repeatedly denied his claims.

The United States denies any involvement in his ouster.

In his responses, the 71-year-old former cricket star did not specify what he wanted to discuss with the military.

“Open to any dialogue” with the army

Khan, who lost power following a no-confidence vote in parliament, accuses the military of supporting what he calls politically motivated prosecutions against him, which the army has denied.

He added, however, that there would be “no harm” in engaging with the establishment if he were released from prison and sought to return to power.

“We are open to any dialogue that could help improve the dire situation in Pakistan,” he said, adding that there was no point in opening such talks with the coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which he said did not enjoy public support because it claimed to have won a stolen election in February.

Instead, Khan said, it would be “more productive to engage with those who actually wield power.”

Khan's imprisonment has added to political volatility in the country, which is in the midst of a prolonged economic crisis and last month received a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Political instability since Khan's ouster has forced Islamabad to accept painful IMF fiscal consolidation demands, which have imposed heavy taxes on the people, analysts say.

The IMF has called for political stability to help put the $350 billion economy back on the path to recovery.

The former prime minister has rejected the idea of ​​reaching an amicable settlement with the government or the military unless they accept that his party, the PTI, won a majority in February's elections.

“The elections were the most rigged in Pakistan's history,” Khan told Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/08/05/imran-says-would-be-foolish-not-to-have-good-ties-with-army/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos