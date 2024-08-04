Jokowi Cancels Arrival of 500 Projo Volunteers to IKN Earlier This Month, What's New?





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo has cancelled an invitation for 500 volunteers to IKN aka the capital of the IKN archipelago, North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, in early August. Earlier, Minister of Communication and Information, who is also the general chairman of Projo volunteers, Budi Arie Setiadi, said that Jokowi would bring Projo volunteers to IKN in early August. “It was August 17th, arrived August 17th Ceremonywe just went there. “So maybe on August 24-25, Pak Jokowi will invite volunteers to IKN,” Budi Arie said at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Budi said he was contacted by Minister of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno regarding this matter on Thursday morning, August 1, 2024, as Jokowi had been unable to bring them earlier this month. According to him, the schedule for the volunteers to leave for IKN was adjusted so as not to disrupt preparations for the August 17 ceremony at IKN. “Let's focus on August 17 first. I have also communicated with other volunteers. Let's not divide our concerns. We are first on August 17, until the ceremony on August 17, then we will go,” Budi Arie said. The initial plan is that Jokowi will invite 500 projo volunteers from August 10 to 11, 2024. Budi Arie said this aims to invite volunteers to see the progress of IKN's development. “I told you earlier (Jokowi), on the 11th. We are leaving (on) the 10th and 11th (August), but the event is with the president on the 11th (August). Yes, 500 people,” Budi said when gathered at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 According to Budi, volunteers consider IKN to be a legacy program from President Jokowi. He said IKN is proof of the government's commitment to developing a centered Indonesia. Advertisement Budi added that the voluntary visit was also a reminder that moving the capital from Jakarta to the archipelago is an important part of Indonesia's future development. Budi Arie said that the volunteers going to IKN would not use public facilities. “Remember, the volunteers who go there did not use state facilities. It was pure mutual cooperation of all volunteers. So we also want to see,” Budi Arie was quoted as saying by Antara. The government plans to hold the ceremony on August 17 this year at the IKN. The flag-raising at the IKN will be accompanied by a hybrid ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. This year's celebration is themed “New Archipelago, Advanced Indonesia.” Asked about the sustainability of the IKN project, Budi Arie stressed that the development of IKN is a long-term program that does not take 10 years, but 20 to 30 years. “This issue is also important and part of our concern as a nation, to continue what was planned by the previous government,” he said. LINDA LESTARI | ANDRY TRIYANTO TJITRA I DANIEL A. FAJRI I ANTARA

